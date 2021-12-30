JEDDAH, KSA – The Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) has honored HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and founder of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) with the First Grade Arab Tourism Decoration, at its headquarters in Jeddah, KSA, in the presence of members of the ATO National Assembly, high-ranking dignitaries from a number of Arab countries and representatives of the diplomatic missions in the Kingdom.

This honoring as a recognition of, and gratitude for Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s constant support for the Arab joint action in all possible sectors, but particularly in the field of tourism.

In his statement inaugurating the occasion, ATO President, Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, highly commended the role of TAG.Global Chairman in enhancing the Arab joint actions in all sectors, including in tourism, and in launching joint projects relevant to digital transformation and digital tourism programs in the Arab countries.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the decision made by the Organization to award him the ‘First Grade Medal of Arab Tourism’. He seized the opportunity to reiterate his shared vision with HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, that affirms the significant role of the private sector in supporting important issues and causes that concern the Arab countries; particularly, the Palestinian Cause, in addition to placing all available capabilities to support Sustainable Development Goals in all Arab countries.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of working in accordance with an innovative strategic vision in conducting joint Arab actions.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab Tourism Organization is one of the Arab joint action organizations that works within the framework of the Council of Arab Tourism Ministers of the League of Arab States, headquartered in Jeddah, under the wise presidency of HE Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid. The Organization translates the Arab Ministerial Council decisions into policies and plans that promote the tourism industry in the Arab countries.

