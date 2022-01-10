Sunder: TCI Sanmar is a significant player in the Egypt Plastic Industries eco system

Cairo - TCI Sanmar Chemicals participates in the 18th session of “Plastex”, the largest event in the sector of plastic industries serving markets in the Middle East and North Africa, taking place on 9-12 January under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet and in presence of H.E. Minister of Trade & Industry Nevine Gamea. TCI Sanmar Chemicals strives to share their exceptional expertise in the local market, showcasing their diversified products portfolio.

The company’s participation came as part of its deep-rooted commitment to reinforcing Egypt’s vision 2030 for sustainable development, though showcasing its diversified products portfolio, including Calcium Chloride, Caustic Soda, as well as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the company’s main product which is considered as a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world.

Sunder, Deputy CEO of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, expressed his delight to participate in “Plastex 2022”, which provides an unprecedented opportunity for face-to-face interaction and networking to embark on new business ventures, while focusing this year on technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and recycling.

In this context, Sunder said, “Our participation in “Plastex 2022” comes to serve TCI Sanmar’s strategy, which aims to enriching the petrochemical industry, being a main catalyst for many other complementary industries, such as plastic products, including: drinking water and sewage pipes, building materials, paper and pulp industry, alumina, packaging, personal care etc. It also represents the optimal exploitation of natural reserves available in abundance in Egypt such as Salt, Limestone, Natural Gas, Byproducts of Sugar industry and the achievement of significant added value that contributes to supporting the national economy. Moreover, TCI Sanmar has the distinction of being the only company in the world that manufactures, Green PVC using Bio-Ethanol, a Byproduct of Sugar industry.

“TCI Sanmar also pays special attention to social responsibility. The company has implemented many development programs to serve Egypt in general and Port Said governorate in particular, including: disinfecting public areas in Port Said to combat coronavirus outbreak, implementing vocational training in cooperation with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport for more than 220 youths through 2 rounds and launching the 2nd phase of the Polio vaccination campaign,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that TCI Sanmar is the largest Indian investment in Egypt with USD 1.5 billion (foreign direct investment). The company manufactures three main products, namely: Polyvinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda, and Calcium Chloride. Importantly, TCI Sanmar is considered the largest manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride in the Middle East & North Africa region that happens to be a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world. Additionally, TCI Sanmar manufactures all the three grades of PVC that have varied commercial applications, as well as other products that serve the country’s strategic needs, such as Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.

