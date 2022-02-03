Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Swecare together with the Swedish Ministry of Health and Social Affairs hosted a hybrid seminar at EXPO 2020. Held in the Swedish pavilion on the 1st and 2nd of February, the event welcomed expo participants who gathered to discover the Swedish strengths in antibiotic resistance, digitalization and cancer control.

The ambition is that the participation will lead to far-reaching life science collaborations and the creation of business opportunities in the Middle East as well as globally.

“The Swedish healthcare sector is the second largest export for Sweden, and I am proud to head this prominent delegation consisting of key stakeholders and experts from the public and private sector during the Health and Wellness week at Expo 2020. Our aim with these two days is to create a platform to discuss how to build resilient healthcare system for the future”, says Niclas Jacobson, Deputy Director General, at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs in Sweden.

As the delegation's organizer, Swecare has during this thought-provoking event addressed questions from the audience around sustainable healthcare systems and how can all parties get together to meet the big challenges that healthcare is facing globally.

One of these challenges is cancer and that’s why the Swedish Innovation Milieu, Vision Zero Cancer was also co-organizing the World Cancer Event by Sweden on February 2.

“We are looking at societal challenges today in health and well-being such as cancer that exist within complex systems. No single actor can solve these challenges on their own – we need to dare to partner to reach the vision of Zero Cancer and we are here in Dubai to put this into action with everyone here” says Professor Hans Hägglund, national cancer coordinator of Sweden.

The pandemic has proven that individual countries can't manage without international cooperation, and also that to meet the global challenges, international interaction even needs to expand. In spite of being a relatively small country, Sweden ranks high in international comparisons of medical research, thanks to large investments in research and development.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to increase Sweden's appeal abroad, and to meet the international interest for Swedish healthcare solutions”, says Jan Thesleff, Commissioner General for the Swedish participation.

During 2020, health-related products accounted for Sweden's second largest export revenue, which means it constitutes a big part of Sweden's economy and prosperity. With over USD 12 billion, the Swedish export of medical and pharmaceutical products comprised more than traditional Swedish export branches like forest, iron and steel products.

“Sweden is ranked as one of the most innovative countries in the world and has historically been a country of healthcare innovation. The World Expo is a unique opportunity to establish new collaborations and attract investments for increased growth and export. We are looking forward to a broad international participation – together we can solve some of the world's most urgent healthcare challenges, following the Swedish pavilion's theme "Co-creation for Innovation", says Maria Helling, CEO of Swecare.

The World Expo 2020 Dubai

The doors to Expo 2020 in Dubai were opened on October 1, 2021. Almost 190 countries are participating, and the organizers are counting on attracting around 25 million visitors. AstraZeneca, Arjo, Bactiguard, Elekta, Essity, Getinge and Mölnlycke are among the participating Swedish companies.

