Amman: STS, the leading provider of digital transformation, information systems, and integrated Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions in Jordan and the region; has announced today the renewal of its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Certificate (PCI DSS) to continue providing secure cloud services on its STS Cloud for the company’s clients in Jordan and the MENA region, and to be compliant with the Jordanian Central Bank regulations for offering cloud services.

The renewal of the (PCI DSS) Certification is a testament to STS Cloud commitment towards the continuation of providing high level services that are compliant with the strict security standards that in return protects the electronic payment cards holder’s data due to the adoption of substantial security and reliability measures. Moreover, this renewal provides its customers with the ability to benefit from STS Cloud services and solutions that are available in a secure manner and are in line with the related international requirements, in addition to enhancing the trust in using these services especially for the financial sector such as banks, digital payment systems providers, money exchange, etc.

The renewal of the certificate was granted to STS following the regular audit done by ControlCase; the leading provider of PCI DSS compliance services internationally. The comprehensive audit aimed at offering services that are high in safety and quality according to the Payment Card Industry Standards, and included all of the systems and procedures and with the involvement of the STS Cloud team and the other concerned departments.

Speaking from STS, Mr. Rami Hunaiti, Business Development Director, Cloud & Managed Services said: “The STS Cloud was the first and only cloud in Jordan that succeeded to achieve this certification back in 2017. Since then, we at STS are committed to continue offering the highest level of data security to enable the companies in general and financial companies specifically to utilize the latest available solutions the hybrid cloud offers. And we bind to provide our clients with high capability services and solutions at a competitive cost.”

STS is committed to provide impeccable solutions in the various fields of technology enablement and Digital Transformation establishment for organizations and has led the way in easing this fast-paced transformation while accumulating business knowledge and technical up-to- date experience since its inception in 1989 and until this very moment.

About STS

Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), Jordan’s leading ICT and Digital Transformation solutions provider, through its bold leadership, innovation and long field expertise since 1989, is confidently contributing to the digital transformation scene in the kingdom and the region. STS’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless Digital Transformation journey to its clients, and has expanded its offerings to embrace digital infrastructure containing advanced cloud solutions and managed services, cyber security offerings that is backed up with an advanced security operations center (STS SOC), training and licensing. Likewise, STS constantly strives to elevating digital experience throughout its offerings ranging from digital customer experience, digital workplace solutions and business intelligence BI services.

Through its long-standing partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and multiple others, STS continues to serve multiple industries in financial, governmental, health, educational, telecommunications, and other commercial sectors in the MENA region.

