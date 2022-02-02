Riyadh: stc pay, the leading digital wallet in the Kingdom, signed a memorandum of understanding with Hungerstation, to enhance the digital transformation, in align with the Saudi Vision 2030, achieve the objectives of stc pay strategy, to promote its customers’ experience and expand the partnership scoop between stc pay and Hungerstation.

This MoU was signed on the second day of LEAP 2022 International Conference on Technology, in Riyadh. The agreement was signed in presence of stc pay’s CEO Ahmed Al Enezi and Hungerstation’s CEO Assad Numan.

On this occasion, stc pay’s CEO Ahmed Al Enezi said, ”This MoU aims to develop our current partnership with Hungerstation and enhance our joint work. At the same time, this step made in align with our goals in promoting the digital transformation process.

Hungerstation’s CEO Assad Numan said: "We are proud of this MoU to develop our current partnership with stc pay, which made achievements in the digital transformation field. Therefore, we look forward to enhancing our partnership with success, which is fully consistent with the Kingdom's goals in the digital transformation, in light with vision 2030.

Between February 1 and 3.2022, Saudi Arabia will host the LEAP 2022 International Technical Conference, organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity with the participation of more than 350 speakers from 80 countries and 700 innovators and startups around the world.

