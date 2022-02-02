PHOTO
Riyadh: stc pay, the leading digital wallet in the Kingdom, signed a memorandum of understanding with Hungerstation, to enhance the digital transformation, in align with the Saudi Vision 2030, achieve the objectives of stc pay strategy, to promote its customers’ experience and expand the partnership scoop between stc pay and Hungerstation.
This MoU was signed on the second day of LEAP 2022 International Conference on Technology, in Riyadh. The agreement was signed in presence of stc pay’s CEO Ahmed Al Enezi and Hungerstation’s CEO Assad Numan.
On this occasion, stc pay’s CEO Ahmed Al Enezi said, ”This MoU aims to develop our current partnership with Hungerstation and enhance our joint work. At the same time, this step made in align with our goals in promoting the digital transformation process.
Hungerstation’s CEO Assad Numan said: "We are proud of this MoU to develop our current partnership with stc pay, which made achievements in the digital transformation field. Therefore, we look forward to enhancing our partnership with success, which is fully consistent with the Kingdom's goals in the digital transformation, in light with vision 2030.
Between February 1 and 3.2022, Saudi Arabia will host the LEAP 2022 International Technical Conference, organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity with the participation of more than 350 speakers from 80 countries and 700 innovators and startups around the world.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.