Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the winners of its education support program, launched 2 months ago.

stc Bahrain announced the winners’ names following a virtual raffle draw, conducted under the presence of the ministry representative. Hamad Majed Murad, Husain Ali Alabdulwahab, Hussain Ali Khalil, Sathvik Reddy Sama, Manal Ahmed Al Zayani are the lucky winners who will each receive 18,000 BD along with free 5G service throughout their studies.

Commenting on this announcement, Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer said: “We are extremely delighted to extend our support to those students during their education by providing the right tools and opportunities to help them prosper and succeed. At stc Bahrain, an investment in education is an investment in a thriving education-based economy, central to country’s 2030 Vision. We would like to congratulate our 5 winners and we hope to see them accelerate in their studies”.

The education support program is part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing corporate social responsibility strategy to empower Bahrain’s next generation. The company has developed several community programs which are all centered around generating a positive impact for the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Abdallah Abu Said: abdallah.abusaid@ogilvy.com

Hind Al Awadhi: hind.alawadhi@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on:

www.twitter.com/stc_bhr

www.instagram.com/stc_bhr

www.youtube.com/stcbhr

www.facebook.com/stc.bhr

www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022