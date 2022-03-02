UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) expands its distributor network with Mindware, a leading distributor of top technologies in MEA to distribute its suite of solutions in support of the increasing digitization pace in the region. The partnership will include distribution of integration & API management, IoT & analytics and business transformation via the software company’s channel partner network.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Vlad Postelnicu, Director Alliances & Strategic Partnerships, Software AG and Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Mindware Gulf. The distribution partnership will see Mindware liaising with channel partners of Software AG’s trusted solutions. Mindware and its subsidiaries, under this agreement, will officially be added to the distributor roster of Software AG’s enterprise solutions along with unlimited access to Software AG’s global tools and resources within the partner network.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Argyrides said: “Trusted collaborations and local expertise are key to success in businesses. We proudly represent over forty-five leading technology brands in MEA and - with our local knowledge and understanding - we ensure the establishment of symbiotic partnerships resulting in win-win-win scenario for Mindware, our technology vendors and - most importantly - for our joint partners and customers. With the combined forces of Software AG and Mindware, we will confidently scale up to bigger heights in the realm of regional transformation.”

Vlad Postelnicu, Director Alliances & Strategic Partnerships, Software AG added: “The year 2022 has commenced with ample optimism among the business world to finally leave the pandemic behind and everyone is eager to look ahead with renewed spirits to take digitization to the next level. Among a few other sectors, technology not only stayed resilient but grew exponentially in the last two years. Furthermore, the sector became the driver of growth and progress for many legacy businesses who used the power of tech to stay resilient during these unusual years.

Mindware’s addition to our distributor network is a result of the growing popularity of Software AG and its offerings and it is an attempt to leverage on each other’s business strengths and acumen to collectively accelerate digitization in the region.”