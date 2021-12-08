Abu Dhabi : Silal, Abu Dhabi’s fresh produce and agritech company, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Agthia Group PJSC (Agthia) to construct 10 grain silos by the end of 2022. These will be located at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, with a total capacity of 200K MT, and store multiple varieties of key grains, such as wheat, barley, and corn.

His Excellency Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of Silal, and Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Agthia Group, signed the MoU at a ceremony on the sidelines of SIAL Middle East, in which Silal is the key sponsor. The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi. Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, as well as senior officials from both organisations.

The silos, which are among the largest in the UAE with significant volume and capacity, will be considered a landmark project to support and enhance the country’s strategic food reserves programme.

Commenting on the MoU, His Excellency Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of Silal, said: “The establishment of the silos is crucial for the UAE to ensure sufficient infrastructure is available to support the nation’s goal of achieving food sustainability through the availability of key food items at all times. We are delighted to collaborate with Agthia to increase strategic food reserves within the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

“The silos will play a vital role in food accessibility, and we look forward to working with our progressive partners to enable sustainable and forward-thinking practices. This MoU adheres to Silal’s ethos and is in line with achieving the UAE’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Agthia Group, said: “Agthia remains strategically aligned with the UAE’s vision of economic, social and environmental success of the country. Furthermore, we have been a driving force in the ESG sustainability efforts across our business operations, as per global best practices related to the food and beverage industry. This partnership represents another step in that direction.”

Under the MoU, Silal will lead the project execution, while being supported with consulting counsel by Agthia – which will lend support for the overall building of the silos. Furthermore, Agthia will manage the silos’ operation upon the project completion and provide technical consultancy services to support the project through to completion of the construction phase.

Established to diversify the sources of food produce, Silal has a firm commitment towards the vision of the UAE to increase the capacity for strategic food reserves (such as in grain, rice, legumes, edible oils, sugar, and frozen foods).

-Ends-

About Silal:

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate local manufactured and agri-food sectors. The company works in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s directives to promote food supply and distribution in the emirate. Silal’s mandates include empowering the food and agricultural sector and local farmers in Abu Dhabi, as well as managing procurement programmes and strategic stocks of foodstuffs, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programmes on desert farming techniques, and devises research and development projects to support the increase in local production of fruits and vegetables for smallholder farmers in the UAE.

Follow us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silaluae/?viewAsMember=true

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silaluae/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilalUAE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilalUAE

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Through Senaat, Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Turkey. Agthia offers a world class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high quality and trusted food and beverage products for customers and consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey and the wider Middle East. More than 4,000 employees are engaged in manufacturing, distribution and marketing various food and beverage products: Water (Al Ain, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Bambini); Food (Al Foah); Flour (Grand Mills); Animal Feed (Agrivita); Juice (Al Ain Fresh); Dairy (Yoplait); Processed Food (Al Ain Tomato Paste, Frozen Vegetable); Ambient and Frozen Bakery (Grand Mills, Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets). For more information: www.agthia.com | corpcoms@agthia.com | Tel: 971 2 506 0600.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021