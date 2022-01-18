PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : With Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in full swing, Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment is welcoming guests to a unique shopping experience with curated products from around the world, each with a unique story of its own.
With 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures, Global Village is celebrating the Month of Shopping this January to give guests an opportunity to shop unique, traditional or contemporary styles and trends at great prices - from apparel and beauty products to accessories, athleisure, décor and much more.
For an authentic flavour of local life, nothing comes close to a shopping experience at the souq. Palestine, Turkey and Iran pavilions as well as the open-air markets in Thailand, South Korea and Russia pavilions are the ideal places to shop for beautiful souvenirs and handicrafts.
Guests can also pick up exquisite carpets from Iran and Afghanistan, authentic Argan oil from Morocco, engraved necklaces from Spain, or try fresh fruits from Thailand. Each pavilion, from Egypt to Europe, Japan to Pakistan, transports guests around the world through smell, taste, and sounds. What’s more, they can head over to the Korea pavilion to shop for K-Pop collectibles and the trendiest Korean skincare products.
Ahmed Khidir, Senior Manager - Leasing at Global Village said: “We are excited to bring together some of the most unique and authentic products from around the world for our guests to discover, and to give both local and International entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses. While the guests enjoy the outdoors retail shopping experience, they can also make the most of the great weather and experience hundreds of street food concepts and world cuisine from our many food outlets.”
In addition to great shopping, Global Village is a culinary destination for guests who know and love it for its extensive offerings. Guests can savour global cuisines across the park including the authentic taste of Asia at the Floating Market, new concepts and guest favourites at Fiesta Street, Firework Avenue and Happiness Street, and end the night with a sweet treat at the new Railway Market.
Global Village is a one-stop shop around the world!
About Global Village
Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.
