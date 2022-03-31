Motorists on Batinah Expressway can now enjoy high-quality Shell fuels and services in the wilayat of Liwa. This marks the first out of the four Shell service stations planned on the Batinah Expressway. While more facilities and services will be rolled out in due course, customers of Shell Liwa Service Stations on Batinah Expressway can already fill their vehicles with Shell fuels, including Shell V-Power, and be part of Shell’s latest campaign “Win Big with Shell” to win two MG cars and eight Shell V-Power fuel cards which will continue until 20th of May 2022.

Shell Liwa Expressway Service Station is the first among four mega integrated Shell service stations that are slated to open on this key highway in 2022, in alignment with an earlier agreement signed between Shell Oman Marketing Company and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development. Shell Oman will open another two 15,000 sqm expressway stations in Suwaiq and a 30,000 sqm expressway station in Saham. The first phase of Shell Batinah Expressway Service Stations will offer customers premium fuel, including Shell V-Power, alongside Shell Mogas 95, Shell Mogas 91, Shell Diesel as well as Shell Recharge for Electrical Vehicles. With an eye on optimising customers’ experience and making the process more time-efficient, the service stations also feature a dedicated lane for trucks.

Commenting on the opening, Khalid Al Awaisi – Mobility Country Manager, Shell Oman Marketing Company, said, “As the first fully integrated service station on the Batinah Expressway, the Shell Liwa Expressway service station is a huge milestone for us and serves as an integral part of the company’s expansion plan. The Batinah Expressway enhances connectivity and provides a vital link between the various logistics hubs, industrial projects, and economic zones in the region. Being the very first service station on the Batinah Expressway, the Shell Liwa Expressway service station also holds critical value for motorists on the route. We are, therefore, ready to welcome our customers on the road and are geared to meet their dynamic needs. Spanning over an area of 15,000 square meters, it is also currently the biggest Shell station in Oman. Motorists will no longer have to drive hundreds of kilometers on Batinah Expressway without a proper service station to serve their needs on the go. Our customers will be able to enhance their car’s performance and clean up their engine on the go with Shell V-Power with DYNAFLEX technology and get the chance to win two MG5 cars from MG Motors, and eight Shell V-Power fuel cards worth RO 100 each.”

Meanwhile, the following phases of Shell’s Batinah Expressway service stations will focus on further positioning the stations as mobility and convenience destinations. Keeping in mind the changing needs of motorists, the second phase will witness the opening of a large commercial building which will include Shell’s convenience store - Shell Select, with number of shops & spaces that will be available for rents as co-locators and alliance outlets. The commercial building will also include dedicated prayers areas and toilets as well a playground area for kids. A one-stop hub to provide drivers on the road with a host of products, services, and amenities to make their journeys better, it will also come with car service centre offering a wide range of Shell’s car care services.

Burair Al Lawati, Country Manager - Corporate Relations & Business Development, said: “Shell Liwa Service Station, like the rest of the planned stations on Batinah Expressway, will also feature sustainability and energy efficiency solutions, including the installation of ultra-rapid EV charge points as well as built-in solar panels, high insulating properties along with water recycling systems. This step is aligned with the company’s Powering Progress strategy. Shell targets to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress towards achieving net zero.”

With an undeterred determination to play its part in supporting the nation to achieve the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, Shell Oman has introduced to the local market cutting-edge technical expertise and know-how from Shell. It will continue to partner with local talents and SMEs and remain committed in investing in its network and upgrading the existing sites.