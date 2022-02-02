PHOTO
ServeU, one of the UAE’s leading facility management (FM) organisations and a subsidiary of Union Properties – along with its business unit Ehkam, became the first FM firm in the region to achieve the ISO 22301-2019 certification. The company received the certification for its distinct efforts in streamlining and managing its business continuity management systems (BCMS).
ServeU and Ehkam were recognized for successfully deploying strategic measures to enhance operations and meeting the requirements of the business management system. By obtaining the prestigious ISO 22301-2019 certification, ServeU has demonstrated its ability to establish effective business continuity management and protect the organisation from unforeseen instances and emergencies, thereby enhancing resilience and risk management capabilities. The certification is also a pivotal step forward in improving customer confidence and trust, by reducing costs and duration of business disruptions, making it even more valuable during this pandemic. The accreditation will certainly assist in improving the company's document management system in order to prevent, mitigate, address, and recover from disruptive incidents.
Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, said: “We believe the ISO 22301-2019 recognition will have a positive impact on the organisation’s work and activities, enhancing the firm’s position and ensuring reliable performance. During a crisis, business continuity is essential for an organisation like ours, as it ensures uninterrupted services for our customers. The recent BCMS certification provides our organisation with a solid and fundamental framework, enabling us to act efficiently in times of crisis.”
The ISO 22301–2019 certification was originally developed by the ISO Certification committee in May 2012 for social security, and was formally adopted by ISO on October 31, 2019 as a new standard for writing management systems. The recognition will certainly enable ServeU and its subsidiaries to offer quality services to customers without compromising on efficiency and effectiveness.
© Press Release 2022
