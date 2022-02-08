Beirut: Schneider Electric has appointed Mohamed Samy as General Manager for Levant (Lebanon & Jordan). Mohamed has been with Schneider Electric for 17 years and his last role was Business Development Director for NEAL Cluster. Mohamed takes over from Marc Charabati, who has been appointed as NEAL Cluster Field Services Vice President.

Mohamed Samy will report directly to Sebastian Riez, the President for North East Africa & Levant cluster and he will be based in Amman.

Mohamed focus will include leading Schneider Electric’s Commercial Development in Jordan and Lebanon. As well as helping customers to reach their goals through the latest technologies and smart solutions of Schneider Electric.

Prior to his current position, Mohamed’s career at Schneider Electric has included various roles in sales, marketing, pricing, strategy, digitization, and business development.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

