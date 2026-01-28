Women account for approximately 34% of real estate investors in Dubai, with transactions valued at AED 73.2 billion in the first half of 2025

Dubai, UAE – As Dubai’s real estate market continues to deliver record activity, women are emerging as powerful contributors to both market participation and sector evolution, setting the stage for broader leadership opportunities and thought leadership across the industry.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai’s real estate sector recorded 125,538 transactions worth approximately AED 431 billion, driven by strong investor confidence and sustained demand across segments. This performance marks a 25–26% increase in transaction value and volume year-on-year, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global property hub[1]. ￼

Women are playing a noteworthy role in this momentum. In H1 2025, 30,487 female investors were active, completing 34,792 transactions valued at AED 73.2 billion, signaling growing confidence and participation by women in real estate investment[2]. Women now represent 34 percent of total real estate investors in Dubai, reflecting a growing trend toward long-term, stable investment[3].

These trends reflect broader structural shifts in Dubai’s real estate landscape, where participation is evolving into leadership, strategic decision-making, and long-term engagement. With the sector progressing toward maturity, attention is expanding beyond transactional growth to talent development, leadership pipelines, and inclusive participation that will shape future performance and resilience.

The UAE’s national agenda supports and amplifies this evolution. The UAE Gender Balance Council’s Strategy 2026 outlines commitments to enhancing women’s representation in leadership and decision-making positions and advancing gender balance across sectors, including the private sector, as part of the country’s competitiveness and sustainable growth objectives.

Aditi Jhunjhunwala, Head of Operations at Banke International Properties, said: “Dubai’s real estate story has entered a new chapter where breadth of participation is now evolving into depth of leadership. Women today are not only significant investors in the market, but they are also shaping conversations around strategy, growth and long-term sustainability. Strengthening the path for women to grow into leadership and operational roles is essential for the sector’s continued momentum and long-term value creation.”

As real estate activity grows in volume and complexity, thought leaders and industry players increasingly point to talent, autonomy, education, and leadership development, particularly for women, as strategic enablers of inclusive growth. With women playing an integral role in investment and market sentiment, efforts that support leadership pathways and capacity building are becoming core to the sector’s future narrative.

About Banke International Properties

Banke International Properties is a Dubai-based real estate brokerage offering a full set of services across residential, commercial, off-plan sales, leasing, property management, and project marketing. Founded on principles of transparency, innovation, and client-first service, Banke has built a reputation as one of the UAE’s leading brokerages, recognized as a certified “Great Place to Work” and consistently ranked among the top workplaces in the country. With a vision to scale globally, the firm continues to combine market expertise with technology-driven solutions to deliver value and trust at every stage of the real estate journey.

