Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The pre-owned car market in the UAE has demonstrated a vibrant performance in 2024, adapting to shifting user preferences and innovation. Demand for pre-owned vehicles has remained considerable, accompanied by an expanding inventory. The role of dubizzle has always been instrumental in shaping market dynamics, providing a reliable and user-friendly platform that streamlines buying and selling cars, as well as all related processes.

With more than 100 car brands and 300,000 used car listings, dubizzle offers an eclectic selection of vehicles, establishing itself as a key player in the pre-owned car market and delivering value to a wide range of audiences. As the tech-enabled division of the esteemed Dubizzle Group, the frontline portal also provides user-centric value-added services, such as car financing, insurance and vehicle inspection to further facilitate market growth and establish trust between buyers and sellers.

Commenting on the welcoming performance of the market in 2024, Atif Rana, General Manager of dubizzle Cars, said: “At dubizzle Cars, we're all about putting our customers first, offering a platform that brings together innovation and the ever-changing UAE auto market. According to a 2024 market analysis by our platform, the pre-owned car market is showing steady growth. With our deep market knowledge, dubizzle has focused on delivering top-notch service to support this growth. Whether that's expanding our platform to feature a wider variety of car brands or launching services like our comprehensive car rental portal and the dubizzle Cars’ hub. This year alone, the number of sellers has increased by 14% on dubizzle, showing our credibility and market reputation. By embracing technology and encouraging collaboration across the industry, dubizzle is paving the way for a smart, tech-driven future in the UAE's pre-owned car market. We're excited for what's to come and remain committed to providing a seamless, reliable platform for both buyers and sellers.”

dubizzle's 2024 market trends reveal key insights into consumer interests and preferences within the UAE's pre-owned auto sector.

Popular brands such as Mercedes-Benz , BMW, and Lexus have dominated the used luxury car segment due to their modern and luxury features.

, and have dominated the used luxury car segment due to their modern and luxury features. For the non-luxury used car segment , Toyota , Nissan, and Ford have taken the lead due to the reliability and value they offer.

used car segment , and have taken the lead due to the reliability and value they offer. Nissan Patrol, Toyota Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz G-Class remained the most popular luxury SUVs in 2024. Meanwhile, the Toyota Prado, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Explorer have garnered attention in the non-luxury SUV car market.

and remained the most popular luxury SUVs in 2024. Meanwhile, and have garnered attention in the non-luxury SUV car market. Among the different car body types, SUVs and sedans have remained the favourite choice of pre-owned car buyers in the UAE.

Luxury Used Cars Market Trends in 2024

According to dubizzle's luxury used car trend analysis, German automakers have maintained their lead in the segment, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi emerging as the most popular brands.

Mercedes-Benz has led the pre-owned luxury car market in 2024, with the G-Class emerging as its most popular model due to its capable off-roader abilities.

has led the pre-owned luxury car market in 2024, with the emerging as its most popular model due to its capable off-roader abilities. Following closely behind, BMW has held the second spot, with the 5-Series sedan leading its offerings in the used luxury market. The 5-Series offers BMW curved display, highway assistance and several other latest technology features, which makes it a highly sought-after luxury sedan.

has held the second spot, with the sedan leading its offerings in the used luxury market. The 5-Series offers BMW curved display, highway assistance and several other latest technology features, which makes it a highly sought-after luxury sedan. Lexus has ranked third, maintaining strong demand, particularly for its LS-Series , which is highly sought after among buyers due to its features like executive lounge seating and dual-screen rear entertainment.

has ranked third, maintaining strong demand, particularly for its , which is highly sought after among buyers due to its features like executive lounge seating and dual-screen rear entertainment. Land Rover has also performed well, with its Range Rover nameplate dominating the used luxury SUV segment. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender have remained popular in the UAE used car market.

has also performed well, with its nameplate dominating the used luxury SUV segment. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender have remained popular in the UAE used car market. Porsche remained a top contender in the luxury market, with its 911 Carrera and Panamera sports cars standing out. Audi and Infiniti followed closely, with Audi's Q7 and Infiniti's QX80 taking top positions among their respective brands.

remained a top contender in the luxury market, with its and sports cars standing out. and followed closely, with and taking top positions among their respective brands. Other notable brands include GMC , Ferrari and Tesla , with GMC's Yukon and Ferrari's 812 Superfast leading the way in their respective segments. Tesla's Model 3 is the most popular among electric vehicles in the pre-owned market.

, and , with and Superfast leading the way in their respective segments. is the most popular among electric vehicles in the pre-owned market. The most popular used luxury sedan, the Mercedes S-Class , has been available on dubizzle at an average price ranging from AED 229,200 for the 2020 model to AED 839,500 for the 2024 model. The S-Class boasts E-Active body control, reclining massage seats and gesture-controlled MBUX.

, has been available on dubizzle at an average price ranging from for the 2020 model to for the 2024 model. The S-Class boasts E-Active body control, reclining massage seats and gesture-controlled MBUX. Nissan Patrol has been a popular SUV due to its rigid suspension and off-road features like Intelligent 4x4 system and multi-terrain selection. The price range for the Nissan Patrol has averaged between AED 163,600 to AED 246,700 for 2020 to 2024 models.

has averaged between to for 2020 to 2024 models. The second most in-demand pre-owned SUV in the UAE has been Toyota Land Cruiser. This vehicle provides ultimate longevity, large boot space and 7-row seating, which makes it popular in the UAE. The average price range for the 2020 to 2023 models has been AED 224,700 to AED 301,500 .

This vehicle provides ultimate longevity, large boot space and 7-row seating, which makes it popular in the UAE. The average price range for the 2020 to 2023 models has been to . Other used luxury models that are gaining attention in the market include the Lexus RX-Series, BMW X5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Tesla Model 3 and BMW 7-Series.​​​​​​​

Non-luxury Used Car Market Trends in 2024

According to dubizzle’s annual non-luxury used car market report, Japanese brands have continued their dominance. Toyota and Nissan have stayed on top with popular models known to offer a fine balance of practicality and performance.

Toyota has continued to reign as the leading non-luxury car brand in the UAE, driven by the enduring popularity of models like the Camry and Corolla .

has continued to reign as the leading non-luxury car brand in the UAE, driven by the enduring popularity of models like the and . Nissan has followed closely, with Altima and Pathfinder reaching the top.

has followed closely, with Altima and reaching the top. Ford has jumped to third place in 2024 compared to 2023, thanks to the increasing appeal of its high-performance vehicles, including the Mustang and Explorer .

has jumped to third place in 2024 compared to 2023, thanks to the increasing appeal of its high-performance vehicles, including the and . Hyundai has remained a strong contender in the non-luxury pre-owned car market, with its popular Sonata and Elantra sedans continuing to capture consumer interest. These cars are affordable and fuel-efficient, which, along with other key factors, makes them a sought-after choice.

has remained a strong contender in the non-luxury pre-owned car market, with its popular and sedans continuing to capture consumer interest. These cars are affordable and fuel-efficient, which, along with other key factors, makes them a sought-after choice. Toyota Prado has continued to lead the non-luxury SUV market, with 2020 and 2024 models priced between AED 143,600 and AED 242,600 . The RAV4 has secured the second due to its advanced safety technology. The 2020 to 2024 models of RAV4 have averaged between AED 79,500 to AED 125,800, respectively.

has continued to lead the non-luxury SUV market, with 2020 and 2024 models priced between and . The has secured the second due to its advanced safety technology. The 2020 to 2024 models of RAV4 have averaged between to respectively. Ford Explorer , Kia Sportage and Nissan Pathfinder have also remained favourites among used SUV buyers in 2024, thanks to their affordability, essential safety features and large trunk space.

, and have also remained favourites among used SUV buyers in 2024, thanks to their affordability, essential safety features and large trunk space. Among the non-luxury used sedans, the Toyota Camry has remained the top choice, with prices ranging from AED 69,000 for the 2020 model to AED 116,200 for the 2024 model. Nissan Altima and Toyota Corolla have also continued to be in high demand, while Honda’s Accord and Civic have attracted used sedan buyers significantly.

UAE has also welcomed several cars in 2024 that are expected to soon climb the popularity index in the coming years.

Starting from the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross with a hybrid SUV and a 1.8-litre engine, followed by Hyundai Creta and Kia Telluride , known for their technologically advanced features.

with a hybrid SUV and a 1.8-litre engine, followed by and , known for their technologically advanced features. From the new entrants, Jetour Dashing and Chery TIGGO 9 , have turned heads in 2024.

and , have turned heads in 2024. In the luxury car market, the BMW 1 Series with its iconic kidney grille and powerful engine that can accelerate a car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds is expected to rank on the popularity scale. Defender OCTA and Escalade have also gained significant attention from the users. In the iconic luxury car market, Rolls-Royce has also released its Ghost Series II in 2024.

-Ends-

Disclaimer: It is important to highlight that this analysis is based on data extracted from dubizzle listings, which may not fully reflect actual automotive transactions in the UAE. Furthermore, the popularity metrics are determined by the volume of page views on the platform.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, a distinguished unicorn company based in Dubai, is an integral part of dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE's largest property classified site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.