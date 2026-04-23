Multiple-entry visa applications rise by 25–30% as travellers prioritise flexibility

Booking window shortens to 7–14 days, reflecting faster decision-making

Dubai, UAE : Travel demand to the UAE is showing steady signs of recovery, with new data indicating a shift in how travellers are planning trips—moving towards flexibility, speed, and shorter booking cycles. Insights from UAEVisaTravel.com , a leading online UAE visa consultancy operated by Pinoy Tourism, point to evolving traveller behaviour in response to recent global and regional uncertainties.

According to UAEVisaTravel.com, initial uncertainty in late February and early March this year led to a temporary slowdown in travel enquiries. However, this was short-lived, with demand gradually stabilising and improving through late March and continuing into April, reflecting renewed confidence among international travellers.

Recent internal data suggests that travel demand has recovered to an estimated 30–50% range of pre-disruption levels, with steady weekly improvement. The recovery, while gradual, reflects continued confidence in the UAE as a destination, supported by stable infrastructure, operational airports, and a functioning visa ecosystem.

“What we are seeing is not a decline in interest, but a shift in behaviour,” said Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of UAEVisaTravel.com. “Travellers are still choosing the UAE, but they are planning differently—placing greater emphasis on flexibility and faster decision-making.”

One of the most notable trends is the increase in multiple-entry visa applications, which have risen by approximately 25–30% compared to March. This suggests that travellers are opting for options that offer greater control over their travel schedules.

At the same time, demand for travel insurance and express visa processing has increased by around 20–25%, indicating a growing preference for safeguards and quicker turnaround times. These services, once considered optional, are increasingly being viewed as essential components of travel planning.

Another key shift is the shortened booking window. The average time between visa application and travel has reduced from three to four weeks to just 7–14 days. This compressed timeline highlights a more responsive and adaptive traveller, one who is willing to proceed with plans but prefers to retain flexibility.

Industry observers note that this trend aligns with broader global travel patterns, where uncertainty has led to more agile and informed decision-making. Rather than postponing travel altogether, individuals are adjusting how they plan, opting for solutions that allow for changes if needed.

“The pace of recovery indicates strong underlying confidence in the UAE,” Hussain added. “Travellers today are more deliberate—they are making informed choices and seeking options that give them both certainty and flexibility.”

The UAE’s established position as a global travel hub, supported by efficient visa processes and connectivity, continues to play a key role in sustaining demand. As travel patterns evolve, flexibility, speed, and reliability are emerging as defining factors in destination choice.

About UAEVisaTravel.com

UAEVisaTravel.com is an online UAE visa consultancy operated by Pinoy Tourism, specialising in digital tourist visa processing for international travellers. The platform provides streamlined application services supported by technology-driven systems.