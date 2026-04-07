Abu Dhabi, UAE – The healthcare sector has faced a difficult start to 2026, declining 5.5% year-to-date and underperforming the broader S&P 500, which is down 3.3%. However, the divergence in performance across the sector highlights a growing gap between winners and losers, reinforcing the importance of selective stock picking.

Several major pharmaceutical companies have delivered strong returns, with Moderna up 65%, Johnson & Johnson rising 16.8%, Merck gaining 14.4%, Pfizer up 12.4%, and Gilead Sciences advancing nearly 16%. This reflects investor preference for companies with robust pipelines, resilient earnings, and clear strategic catalysts, while higher-growth, higher-valuation names have come under pressure.

“Healthcare is increasingly becoming a stock-picker’s market,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “Investors are prioritising companies that can deliver consistent performance regardless of macro uncertainty, and that’s where established pharma players are standing out.”

The GLP-1 obesity drug market remains one of the most significant growth stories in the pharmaceutical landscape. Global sales are projected to reach USD 39.4 billion (AED 144.7 billion) in 2026 and could exceed USD 100 billion (AED 367.25 billion) by the end of the decade. However, recent developments have introduced near-term headwinds for key players.

Novo Nordisk shares have declined 24% year-to-date following weaker sales guidance and disappointing trial results for its next-generation obesity drug, CagriSema. Eli Lilly has also fallen 14%, driven by valuation concerns and questions around the total addressable market. Additionally, a recent agreement with the White House to reduce GLP-1 drug prices by 25–35% is expected to cut combined US obesity drug revenues by USD 2–3 billion (AED 7–11 billion) this year.

“While the long-term opportunity in GLP-1 remains substantial, the market is starting to price in competitive and regulatory pressures,” Gilbert added. “Much like the AI space, this is becoming a race to scale efficiently and maintain innovation leadership.”

New entrants are also shaping the landscape. Hims & Hers Health, despite shares falling 37% amid regulatory scrutiny, has attracted attention through its partnership with Novo Nordisk, enabling direct-to-consumer access to GLP-1 treatments via a digital platform. The company has already built a subscriber base of 2.5 million, reflecting growing demand for more accessible, tech-enabled healthcare solutions.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, momentum is building in healthcare technology and wearables. WHOOP recently secured USD 575 million (AED 2.1 billion) in funding at a USD 10.1 billion (AED 37 billion) valuation, with backing from major investors including Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority, Abbott, and Mayo Clinic. The company has indicated that an IPO could be the next step.

“This signals a broader shift towards AI-driven, subscription-based health ecosystems,” said Gilbert. “Investors are increasingly recognising digital health and wearables as the next major frontier in consumer technology.”

Overall, the healthcare sector continues to offer a compelling investment case. Its defensive characteristics remain attractive in a volatile, headline-driven market, while long-term structural trends—from GLP-1 innovation to digital health adoption—continue to accelerate.

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