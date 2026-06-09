Dubai, UAE – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in collaboration with IBM Institute for Business Value, has launched a new global study examining the growing importance of artificial intelligence governance and its role in enabling institutions to scale AI adoption with confidence, resilience, and long-term impact.

The study titled 'Orchestrating AI at scale for sovereignty and resilience’ highlights the UAE’s strong global positioning in adopting AI orchestration platforms, where it outpaces global peers. Around 20% of organisations in the country are currently implementing AI governance platforms, compared to 12% globally, the data reveals.

Based on insights from more than 1,000 senior executives across 20 countries and 23 sectors, the study explores how organisations are evolving their approaches to AI governance to enhance performance, improve adaptability, and strengthen operational resilience amid accelerating global change. Notably, 98% of UAE executives acknowledge they must now factor sovereignty into their business strategies, compared to 93% globally.

Organizations in the UAE report slightly lower levels of concern than global peers when it comes to managing AI complexity. For example, 48% of UAE executives say they struggle to manage the complexity resulting from too many AI assets, compared to 52% globally.

Findings indicate that organisations adopting structured AI governance frameworks are better positioned to scale AI deployment effectively, generate stronger business outcomes, and achieve higher returns on investment. However, only 13% of organisations in the UAE currently apply comprehensive AI governance frameworks across all initiatives, highlighting a key opportunity for further development.

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “This report underscores the importance of empowering both the public and private sectors to adopt advanced AI applications and expand their use in line with best governance practices. This aligns with our ongoing efforts to deliver the objectives of the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, and implemented by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with government entities and leading local and global technology companies, to further strengthen Dubai’s leadership in this critical future-focused sector.”

He added: “The UAE’s early efforts to advance AI across sectors reflect its national vision to build a resilient, future-ready digital economy. In a rapidly evolving global and regional landscape, the ability to scale AI confidently while maintaining stability and continuity will be key to sustaining growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in advanced technologies.”

Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa, said: “In today’s business environment—with AI becoming embedded across core business processes, data governance, and manageability—business continuity and resilience have become strategic priorities at the board level.”

“Organizations can no longer have fragmented AI systems that limit visibility, weaken control, and erode value. Orchestration-led AI adoption provides the visibility, control, and coordination needed to maintain operational stability, reduce risk, and ensure AI continues to deliver value,” he added.”

Organizations continue to increase investment in AI, with nearly two-thirds of organizations in both the UAE (68%) and globally (67%) expected to adopt AI systems at scale by 2030, reinforcing the importance of greater control, visibility and accountability.

Despite this momentum, many organisations continue to face challenges in achieving sustainable value from these investments, particularly in terms of productivity gains, revenue growth, and operational efficiency.

It further notes that traditional compliance-based governance approaches are no longer sufficient. Organisations that adopt integrated, capability-driven AI governance models are more effective in scaling AI use, enhancing performance, and achieving stronger returns on investment, with some reporting up to six times greater productivity impact from AI initiatives compared to traditional approaches.

To access the full report, please visit https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/report/ai-orchestration-layer