Abu Dhabi, UAE: Knowledge Group has released its latest primary research report, titled Relearning Productivity: The Hidden Role of Learning and Development (L&D) in Sustained Employee Productivity. As part of the Group’s MENA Workplace Index initiative that marks its 20-year legacy of supporting workplace agility, the study offers an evidence-based perspective on how organizations are approaching talent development in an increasingly complex and technology-driven environment.

Conducted across 1,691 public and private sector companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC and wider MENA region, the report examines how organizations perceive productivity, implement learning strategies, leverage technology, and measure impact. The research exposes a growing productivity paradox across the MENA region: Despite rising investment in workforce development, most organizations are failing to convert learning into measurable business outcomes. The study notes that 85% of the respondents cite weak business alignment as the primary reason why L&D falls short in improving productivity.

The findings show that workforce productivity is increasingly being viewed as a strategic business issue that requires stronger integration between capability development, organizational performance, and business transformation initiatives. Encouragingly, 81% of participants define productivity by value delivered rather than hours worked, highlighting a significant shift toward outcome-based performance cultures. Meanwhile, AI-enabled learning adoption remains relatively immature, with only 11% of organizations reporting fully integrated implementation.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Group, said: “Investment in talent is a critical enabler of workforce productivity, organizational competitiveness and long-term economic sustainability. At Knowledge Group, we are committed to equipping our partners with valuable insights to strengthen workforce dynamics and talent sustainability in an increasingly complex landscape. Our new research aligns with the ambitious transformation agendas pursued by the region’s countries, such as We the UAE 2031, which place human capability, innovation, and digital readiness at the center of long-term competitiveness. The report emphasizes the role of L&D as a critical enabler of productivity, operational performance, and economic sustainability.”

Agile mindset, critical thinking, digital dexterity, problem-solving, and flexible decision-making have emerged as the most important capabilities for sustaining workforce productivity, while 63% of the participants identify outdated processes as a major barrier to improving productivity across organizations.

The World Economic Forum’s ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ puts the urgency of effective talent development in the spotlight as one of its findings suggests that, while global job numbers are projected to grow by 2030, the gap between existing and emerging skills could also intensify. Knowledge Group’s report outlines practical recommendations to support organizations in boosting workforce resilience by addressing structural productivity barriers alongside capability development, prioritizing employee wellbeing, enhancing digital learning ecosystems and a culture of continuous learning.

As the region advances its efforts to develop prosperous digital and knowledge-based economies, the Relearning Productivity: The Hidden Role of Learning and Development (L&D) in Sustained Employee Productivity research provides organizations with actionable insights that can help them build agile, future-ready, and competitive workforces.

The full report is available for download here.

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional, research-driven Learning & Development and Consulting firm focused on enabling organizational transformation. With nearly two decades of experience, the organization has been at the forefront of delivering insight-led, practical solutions tailored to evolving business needs across the region.

Through a consultative approach, Knowledge Group partners with organizations to design and deliver customized Learning & Development, Talent Management, and Consulting solutions that create measurable impact. Each engagement is aligned to strategic priorities, ensuring real business challenges are addressed with precision and relevance.

Supported by a global network of experts, Knowledge Group combines research, industry insight, and hands-on expertise to develop high-impact interventions that strengthen performance, build capability, and support long-term growth.

250+ In-house Faculty Members

400 Global Thought Leaders

600 Expert Partners Worldwide

2006 Established

6M+ Hours of Training Delivered

160,000+ Professionals Trained

17 Industries Served

19 Countries Reached

For more information about ‘Knowledge Group’, please visit the website: https://www.kgc.com

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