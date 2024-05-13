Egypt: Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report, which revealed that it has blocked more than 161 billion threats, marking a significant 10% annual rise comparing to the previous year’s global figures and issued a warning, highlighting that attackers are employing increasingly sophisticated techniques to target a smaller number of victims, potentially leading to higher financial gains.

Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2023 titled “Calibrating Expansion,” serves as a compelling reminder that enterprises must maintain a proactive approach in managing risks across the entire attack surface in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the report revealed a 349% year-over-year surge in email malware detection worldwide. In contrast, detections of malicious and phishing URLs decreased by 27% year-over-year. Cloud app access posed the greatest risk, with Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) recording nearly 83 billion access attempts.

In Egypt, Trend Micro has demonstrated its strength in the cybersecurity field by effectively blocking and detecting over 73 million threats. This impressive figure encompasses the prevention of over 18 million email threats and over 2 million malicious URL victim attacks. Additionally, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 8 million malware attacks, showcasing its prowess in safeguarding digital assets and networks across the Middle East.

"Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of Egypt's digital revolution, and Trend Micro's 2023 annual cybersecurity report underscores our unwavering commitment to fortify this foundation”, said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Africa & Venture Markets, Trend Micro. “Our proactive approach has not only thwarted millions of threats but have also fostered a resilient cybersecurity mindset across industries. As Egypt strides confidently into a digital era, our role transcends protection; it's about empowering businesses, fostering innovation, and nurturing trust in every technological endeavour, ensuring Egypt's future is built on a solid foundation of cybersecurity excellence.”

As a part of its continued efforts to raise cybersecurity awareness, Trend Micro will be organising the Risk to Resilience (R2R) World Tour in Egypt on May 15th. This strategic event not only reaffirms the company’s commitment to aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030, but also signifies its dedication to advancing cybersecurity excellence in the region.