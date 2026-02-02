The report reviews efforts to modernize the development planning system through the launch of Egypt’s National Narrative for Comprehensive Development and the evolution of Egypt’s economic reform path

and the evolution of Egypt’s economic reform path For the first time, preparation of the Medium-Term Economic and Social Development Plan has commenced in line with the program- and performance-based methodology, with clear performance indicators for all ministries and entities.

Improvement in Egypt’s macroeconomic indicators and a structural shift in growth rates led by manufacturing and productive sectors

Governance of public investments has created space for the private sector, raising its share of total investment to nearly 65%, with more positive prospects alongside continued reform.

Ongoing efforts to enhance government services and digital transformation through the Spatial Data Infrastructure Center.

Review of economic diplomacy efforts to strengthen relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners and the outcomes of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship.

Convening of 11 ministerial and high-level committees to strengthen joint economic relations, alongside continued climate action efforts.

Advancing Financing for Development by expanding access to concessional development finance for the private sector and scaling up investment guarantees and innovative financing mechanisms.

Activation of the Financing for Development Strategy, mobilizing approximately USD 2.9 billion in concessional financing for the private sector and nearly USD 300 million in development grants.

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation has issued its 2025 Annual Report—for the sixth consecutive year—under the title “Jobs, Growth and Resilience: Delivering for a Future-Ready Egypt.”

The report comes within the Ministry’s mandate to modernize the national development planning system, implement policies that ensure macroeconomic stability, strengthen efforts to expand the role of the private sector, develop an integrated framework for development planning, define national visions and related strategies, monitor their implementation at the national, regional, and sectoral levels, and align them with macroeconomic policies while improving the efficiency of utilizing domestic and foreign resources.

The 2025 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of Egypt’s economic performance, policy reforms, and development partnerships during a year marked by both challenges and progress. Building on achievements from previous years, the report documents how Egypt successfully navigated a complex global environment characterized by heightened inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and tighter financial conditions. Despite these headwinds, Egypt maintained a steady course—preserving growth rates, creating jobs, and strengthening the foundations of long-term economic resilience.

The report opens with a speech by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, delivered at the conclusion of the economic event accompanying the Egypt–EU Summit in October 2025. It also includes a foreword by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.

Dr. Al-Mashat emphasized that although 2025 was an exceptional year for the Middle East and the world, amid geopolitical tensions and sharp economic volatility, it also represented an opportunity to consolidate stability, reaffirm Egypt’s economic standing, and demonstrate its ability to withstand challenges while continuing its economic reform trajectory. H.E. stressed that the Egyptian economy has become more resilient and capable of absorbing shocks, achieving tangible improvements across key economic indicators.

Modernizing the Development Planning System

Dr. Al-Mashat explained that one of the most significant steps undertaken by the Ministry in 2025 was the preparation and formulation of “Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs & Resilience,” launched by the Government in September 2025. The Narrative aims to ensure coherence and integration between Egypt Vision 2030, the Government Work Program, and sectoral strategies, while advancing economic reform and supporting the transformation of Egypt’s growth model toward higher productivity, tradable sectors, and export-oriented activities.

The Ministry’s 2025 Annual Report is structured into three main sections. The first part “Pillars of Action: From Strategy to Execution” covers the launch of the National Narrative for Comprehensive Development; economic development and sustainable growth; the work of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship; the Startup Charter; and efforts to engage and empower the private sector.

The second section, “Sustainable, Inclusive Development & Green Transition,” highlights the Ministry’s efforts in mobilizing financing for development, investing in infrastructure and human capital, and advancing climate-resilient and inclusive development.

The third section, “International Partnerships & Global Cooperation,” reviews Egypt’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation, participation in international forums, joint high-level committees, and key international media coverage.

Structural Transformation in Growth Indicators

The first section of the Annual Report also focuses on translating strategic visions into measurable outcomes, including the launch of the National Narrative for Comprehensive Development, the formulation of the Startup Charter, new frameworks for private sector engagement, and the Government’s efforts to prepare the Medium-Term Economic and Social Development Plan using the program- and performance-based methodology with clear performance indicators for all ministries and entities.

This section also highlights improvements in Egypt’s macroeconomic indicators and a structural shift in growth rates led by manufacturing and productive sectors. The governance of public investments has created space for private sector participation, raising its share of total investment to nearly 65%, with increasingly positive prospects as reforms continue. It further reviews ongoing efforts to improve government services and advance digital transformation through the Spatial Data Infrastructure Center.

Economic Diplomacy and Financing for Development

Moreover, the second section underscores Egypt’s commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, water security, and investment in human capital, with a strong focus on social inclusion, gender equality, and local development.

The third section reviews Egypt’s sustained engagement with multilateral and bilateral development partners, participation in international forums, and the role of economic diplomacy in advancing national development priorities. It also highlights digital engagement with citizens, while the concluding part of the report details development financing from international partners and progress toward achieving the SDGs.

The report further reviews economic diplomacy efforts to strengthen Egypt’s relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners, the outcomes of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, the convening of 11 ministerial and high-level committees to enhance joint economic relations, continued climate action efforts, and mechanisms to advance Financing for Development by expanding concessional financing for the private sector, investment guarantees, and innovative financial instruments.

In this context, the Ministry activated the Financing for Development Strategy, mobilizing approximately $2.9 billion in concessional financing for the private sector, bringing the cumulative total to $17 billion since 2020, in addition to securing USD 300 million in development grants, alongside concessional financing for the government sector and budget support financing.

The Ministry emphasized that the Annual Report represents a call for collective action, reaffirming that the achievements realized would not have been possible without partnership and trust between the Government and the business community. Sustaining reform, the Ministry noted, requires continued collaboration among the Government, international partners, the private sector, and citizens to shape Egypt’s economic future and enhance its competitiveness.

To access the Annual Report: https://moic.gov.eg/en/page/annual-report-2025