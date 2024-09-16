The newly launched sustainability report delves into Tetra Pak’s strides towards fostering a circular economy throughout the Middle East region.

The report covers the company's significant impact across key areas, including Circularity, Nature, Climate, Food Systems, and Social Responsibility.

Noting, a combined USD 3.6 million investment in carton packages recycling infrastructure through partnerships with Union Paper Mills (UPM), Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) and Saudi Top Plastics (STP).

Dubai, United Arab Emirates –Tetra Pak announced today the release of its inaugural Arabia sustainability report, exemplifying major advancements in circularity and environmental leadership. The report underscores Tetra Pak’s pioneering efforts to establish a comprehensive recycling infrastructure for carton packages, setting a regional benchmark in the Middle East.

Tetra Pak moves the dial towards a regional circular economy in a landmark agreement between Tetra Pak and Union Paper Mills (UPM) that brings capacity to recycle 10,000 tons of carton packages waste annually in the United Arab Emirates. Through efforts to establish advanced recycling systems across the region and push circularity, Tetra Pak has secured a combined investment of over USD 3.6 million in carton packages recycling infrastructure through strategic partnerships with UPM in the United Arab Emirates, OPI and STP in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“At Tetra Pak, we believe in leading by example, and our investments in recycling infrastructure are a testament to our commitment to sustainability and an even deeper commitment to supporting our customers achieve their sustainability goals”, said Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director, Middle East and Africa. “This report highlights our ongoing efforts towards a circular economy, and our contributions to a more sustainable future for the region.”

The report goes on to highlight Tetra Pak’s flagship circularity initiatives, such as:

Water Filtering Station at IFFCO Nabatat Plant in Saudi Arabia: Tetra Pak has collaborated with IFFCO Group to invest in a water filtering station that recovers and reuses 95% of the water used in the equipment, significantly reducing water wastage and enhancing resource utilization.

School Milk Programs: Tetra Pak supports school milk programs in Yemen and Iraq, providing fortified milk to 10,000 children in Yemen and reaching 800,000 students across 1,300 schools in Iraq.

Additionally, Tetra Pak’s Jeddah factory that exports to 11 countries in the Middle East, has made rolled out several energy and water conservation initiatives and cut material waste through innovative technologies, demonstrating Tetra Pak’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. As a first-mover in this critical space, Tetra Pak’s initiatives not only set new industry standards, but act as a catalyst driving meaningful change across the region.

To view the full sustainability report, please visit the link here.

Notes:

Partnerships and Investments: The combined investment of USD 3.6 million investment in carton package recycling infrastructure breaks down to USD 3 million in Saudi Arabia and 2.5 million dirhams (680,655 USD) in the UAE is part of Tetra Pak’s broader commitment to fostering a circular economy. The overall investment includes collaborations with UPM, Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI), and Saudi Top Plastics (STP) to establish cutting-edge recycling facilities.

Sustainability Focus: Tetra Pak’s sustainability report covers key impact areas including Circularity, Nature, Climate, Food Systems, and Social Responsibility, as well as a case study in collaboration with SADAFCO demonstrating the company’s comprehensive approach to environmental and social stewardship.