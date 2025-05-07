Middle East: A decade ago, Bain & Company set out to deliver $1.1 billion in pro bono consulting services to help leading social pioneers nonprofits and public-sector organizations take on the world’s toughest challenges. Today, the firm announces it has fulfilled that commitment, and it is pledging an additional $2 billion in pro bono consulting by 2035.

“At Bain & Company, we believe that businesses have a fundamental responsibility to contribute to society in a profound and lasting way,” said Christophe De Vusser, Worldwide Managing Partner of Bain & Company. “This work fuels our expertise, expands our thinking, and deepens our impact, inside and outside Bain. It’s also an incredible opportunity for our people to lead, to take on challenges that matter, and to develop the skills that set us apart.”

Over the past decade, Bain teams have applied their expertise in strategy, operations, innovation, and beyond to help many of the world’ most influential social impact organizations scale their impact and change countless lives. This work has supported efforts to accelerate the energy transition; build more sustainable food systems; expand access to education, opportunity, and careers; and help entrepreneurs thrive in emerging markets.

Bain’s newly released Social Impact Report highlights the results delivered and the lessons the firm is carrying forward in this renewed commitment.

Beyond pro bono consulting work, Bain’s people actively engage in social impact through volunteer consulting, externships, and community initiatives from supporting social enterprises through Acumen Foundry projects to participating in externships with organizations like The Nature Conservancy and the World Food Programme.

