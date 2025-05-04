Off-plan sales led activity, making up 57.3% of volume and 53.9% of value

Dubai’s population reached 3.93 million, up 9.2% year-on-year, reinforcing end-user and rental demand

Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s real estate market continued its upward trajectory in April, with AED 46.18 billion in transactions; a 77.4% year-on-year increase, according to Springfield Properties’ latest market report. Off-plan inventory drove performance, supported by investor confidence in phased masterplans, regulatory clarity, and expanded foreign ownership zones.



This surge reflects more than short-term momentum. It signals a shift in how capital is aligning with Dubai’s long-term urban strategy; with structured developments, trusted developers, and infrastructure-led communities driving investor attention.

“Investor behavior is evolving,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.

“Off-plan buyers today are not chasing short-term trades; they’re aligning with masterplanned communities that offer credibility, phased delivery, and predictable resale opportunities”.

New launches in April from Tier 1 developers; including projects in Grand Polo Club & Resort, Dubai Design District, and The Valley, attracted strong demand, backed by flexible payment plans and future-focused community design.

The secondary market remained steady, especially in established areas like Downtown Dubai, JVC, and Dubai Hills Estate, where buyer interest in completed, title-ready units continued to hold.



Dubai’s population reached 3.93 million in April, up from 3.6 million a year prior - a 9.2% increase that continues to underpin demand across both the ownership and rental segments. This demographic expansion, coupled with job creation and long-term residency incentives, has created stable end-user momentum.



Syed added: “This investor maturity - enabled by stronger regulation, infrastructure integration, and developer trust, is reshaping Dubai’s real estate market into a more resilient and globally attractive ecosystem”.

Rental activity remained active with 29,057 contracts signed, reaching a total value of AED 2.48 billion. Prime villa communities like Al Barari and MBR City recorded rental price growth of over 4%, highlighting sustained appetite for lifestyle-led housing.



Syed concluded: “We’re entering a phase where investor confidence is increasingly anchored in governance, delivery capability, and urban integration. Dubai’s market is no longer simply growing - it’s maturing, and that distinction matters for capital deployment. The fundamentals are aligning for long-term resilience”.

With forward-looking regulation, deepening market transparency, and demand sustained by demographic expansion, Dubai’s real estate outlook for Q2 2025 remains robust.