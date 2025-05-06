A record-breaking surge in the secondary market, alongside significant growth in the primary market, saw Dubai achieve the highest-ever monthly total in sales transactions, with a 94% year-on-year surge in value and a 54% rise in transaction volume.

Dubai’s secondary segment achieved a record AED28 billion in sales across over 7,700 transactions, up 67% in value and 66% in volume from April 2024.

Primary sales further contributed to the charge, touching AED 34.2 billion in value, a 124% increase from April 2024.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has released its market performance highlights for April 2025, highlighting unprecedented peaks in Dubai’s real estate activity.

Dubai Land Department (DLD) data reveals that this April, Dubai recorded AED 62.1 billion in total sales transactions, the highest ever monthly total for the emirate – a 94% year-on-year surge in value as compared to April 2024, and a 54% rise in transaction volume. This landmark performance underscores the city’s thriving property sector, with growth witnessed across both primary (off-plan) and secondary (ready) markets.

Key data highlights:

Sales performance: The primary market shows no signs of slowing down

The primary property segment led the charge on Dubai real estate, with sales touching AED 34.2 billion in value, a 124% increase from April 2024. This was fuelled by marquee transactions in destinations like Palm Jebel Ali and The Oasis by Emaar.

Palm Jebel Ali and The Oasis by Emaar accounted for 19% and 13% of the total value, respectively, despite representing less than 2% and 4% of total transaction volume of primary transactions, highlighting investor appetite for future-forward, branded communities.

Sales performance: Resale maintains strong and sustained growth

The secondary segment performed equally notably, with a record AED28 billion in sales value across more than 7,700 transactions, up 67% in value and 66% in volume from April 2024.

While a landmark AED 1.45 billion land transaction in DMCC-EZ2 for the upcoming Sobha Central development in Jebel Ali stood out, strong resale activity in key communities[1] such as Palm Jumeirah, JVC, and Dubai Marina also contributed significantly to overall transaction value.

Consumer preferences: Apartments dominate home searches

Apartment living continues to be the preferred choice across both buyer and renter categories; with apartments accounting for nearly 78% of rental searches and 59% of purchase interest in April 2025.

Studio apartments comprised 21% of all rental searches on Property Finder, but just 14% of buyer interest. This gap signals strong yield opportunities for investors in smaller units, where rental demand appears stronger than buyer interest.

Meanwhile, two-bedroom apartments attracted 35% of buyer searches and 31% of rental demand.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said, “Dubai’s real estate market continues to scale new heights, propelled by bold city planning, regulatory innovation, and investor trust. The sustained growth across both primary and secondary segments is resounding proof of its resilience and long-term appeal.”

He adds, “The Dubai Land Department’s recent initiative of introducing AI-enabled governance of real estate advertising will enhance transparency and credibility in real estate advertisements across key marketing platforms, a focus that we have always aligned with. Further supported by the strategic partnerships signed by DLD at the International Property Show, we are witnessing greater transparency, smarter regulation, and higher service standards across the board. These far-sighted initiatives will contribute to Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s most investor-friendly real estate markets. At Property Finder, we continue supporting this vision by empowering home seekers and investors with the data-led tools and insights they need to make confident, future-focused decisions.”

