Dubai: In an era dominated by digital acceleration and AI, a new report by KPMG found that the brands winning consumer loyalty are those that strike the right balance between automation and authentic human connection.

The KPMG 2025 Customer Experience (CEE) Report shows that UAE brands have bucked global trends this year, recording a 1.5% rebound in customer experience (CX) scores, outperforming international benchmarks in AI integration and digital maturity to win over consumers. While several global markets struggled with flat or declining customer experience scores this year, KPMG’s study of 104 UAE brands tells a different story.

The study found that trust, transparency, and empathy are once again taking centre stage in the AI era. Following a dip in customer experience scores in 2023, leading companies have doubled down on earning back customer trust, and it’s paying off.

Integrity has overtaken personalization as the strongest driver of customer experience in the UAE. Brands are focusing on transparency in their offerings, from accurate product details to fair pricing and after-sales support. Personalization continues to score highly, emphasising the importance of emotional connection and tailored experiences, while empathy remains a growth area as companies work to better understand and address customer emotions in increasingly digital journeys.

Emirates, Etihad, and IKEA have consistently ranked in the top tier since last year, with Emirates maintaining its No. 1 position. This highlights how leading organizations prioritize customer experience excellence, continuous improvement and consistency as core strategies. Emirates Islamic Bank made the most significant leap in the index, climbing 42 places to secure the top mover spot, closely followed by Careem and Daman, which rose 32 and 24 positions respectively compared to last year. New entrants to the index include Debenhams, making its debut straight to the eighth position.

Gonçalo Traquina, Partner, Head of Customer Transformation, KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “This year’s findings reflect broad improvements in customer satisfaction and service quality across sectors. This is proof that technology investments are paying off, but as more UAE brands invest in AI, they must remember that success lies in making those experiences feel human. Our research shows that empathy is not just a nice-to-have but a key differentiator that can build trust, personalization, and deliver business and brand impact.”

Sector-wise, the travel and hospitality industry emerged as the top performer, recording a 1.3% average year-on-year (YoY) increase in CEE scores since 2017. This growth has been driven by mobile-first, highly personalized customer service offerings that deliver a seamless experience for tourists. Meanwhile, the financial services sector also showed notable improvement, with a 1.5% average YoY rise in CEE scores since the study’s inception.

KPMG’s CEE Report outlines a strategic roadmap for brands to align digital investments with real human needs. Companies that prioritize designing AI-enabled experiences with empathy and integrity, tailored to diverse consumer expectations, will lead the next wave of advocacy, loyalty, and market advantage.

