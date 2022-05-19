Kumar: TCI Sanmar is keen on adopting transparency, sustainability practices and plans as part of our growth strategy with total expenditure exceeding EGP 14.8 million on environment & waste management systems and EGP 45.7 million on water conservations projects.

Cairo: – TCI Sanmar Chemicals has celebrated the launch of its third sustainability report for the year 2020/21 to showcase the outcomes, challenges as well as innovations along its sustainability journey, which first started in 2019. The report mainly focuses on TCI Sanmar’s approach toward preserving the earth’s resources for the future generations, in conjunction with efforts toward implementing the sustainable development agenda and combat climate change. TCI Sanmar is one of few petrochemical companies in the MENA region that publishes an annual sustainability report, in compliance with the GRI guidelines.

In an event attended by P.S. Jayaraman - Chairman, TCI Sanmar Chemicals, S Ganeshkumar, TCI Sanmar Managing Director, along with each of H.E. Sameh Fahmy and H.E. Moustafa El-Behery, the board members, Jayaraman said "our dedication to sustainability drives us to consider innovative methods to be future-ready, focusing not just on current development but also, on proactively tackling tomorrow's concerns. Through this report, we focused on our progress in addressing our material concerns and threats for improving and embedding sustainability in all our operations.”

Jayaraman shed light on TCI Sanmar’s sustainability strategy main pillars including Health, Safety & Environment, Women Empowerment and Youth capacity buildings. Focusing on the environmental aspect, he elaborated, saying “Adopting the best environmental practices, operational highlights along with a protective health and safety plan can be achieved through the efficient use of resources, sustainable safety manners and workplace, which are ways to help us prepare for tomorrow's difficulties. This comes to support efforts made by the Egyptian government after being entrusted with organizing COP 27.

Meanwhile, S Ganesh Kumar, TCI Sanmar managing director, said, “We consider sustainability reports as an important tool of communication with the stakeholders. This highlights TCI Sanmar’s keenness on transparency, sustainability practices and plans as part of our growth strategy.”

“Being a main manufacturer of PVC in Egypt, we are delighted to announce the increase of our PVC production by 120,000 to 245,000 MT, achieving 100 percent increase in our revenues from 2017 to 2021. This marked a 30 percent increase in 2021, compared to 2020,” he noted. “On the other hand, we allocated EGP18.3 million for an advanced fire-fighting system. This comes in addition to efforts made toward environmental sustainability, through total expenditure exceeding EGP14.8 million on environment and waste management systems, in addition to EGP45.7 million spent on water conservations projects like Bore well project, ZLD revamping, Industrial Effluent and sewage treatment plant project.”

TCI Sanmar has been continuously working on improving its progress on social, economic and environmental levels, through its commitment to the sustainable development goals, and its mission to contribute to Egypt’s 2030 vision for sustainable development. TCI Sanmar succeeded in achieving nine of the UNGC and eight of the UN’s sustainable development goals.

