Abu Dhabi – As global markets continue to evolve, shaped by both opportunity and uncertainty, Stronghold Global remains focused on delivering consistent, long-term value through a disciplined and forward-looking investment approach across emerging and frontier markets.

With an integrated platform spanning capital markets, project services, and principal investments, Stronghold Global continues to build on its role as a strategic partner connecting capital with credible opportunities and supporting the development of assets that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Commenting on the Group’s approach, Tohib Iyiola, Group CEO & Chairman of the Executive Committee, Stronghold Global, said: “Markets today require a balance of optimism and discipline. While global conditions continue to evolve, we remain confident in the underlying strength of the regions we operate in and the opportunities they present.

At Stronghold Global, our focus is on sustaining momentum continuing to invest, build, and partner with clarity and purpose. We believe that long-term value is created through consistency, strong fundamentals, and the ability to adapt without losing strategic direction.

Our commitment is to remain actively engaged in the markets, working alongside our partners and investors to deliver outcomes that are resilient, responsible, and aligned with future growth.”

In a market environment where adaptability is as critical as resilience, the Group’s approach is centred on thoughtful capital deployment, strong governance, and a clear understanding of structural trends shaping the future of investment. This enables Stronghold Global to navigate complexity with confidence while remaining actively engaged in identifying and advancing high-quality opportunities.

Through its affiliates – Stronghold Global Capital Group, Stronghold Project Services, and Stronghold Venture Partners – the Group delivers a unified ecosystem designed to align investors, partners, and projects within a framework of transparency, accountability, and execution excellence.

Stronghold Global’s strategy is not defined by short-term market cycles, but by a long-term perspective that values consistency, partnership, and measured growth. As global dynamics continue to shift, the Group remains committed to contributing positively to the markets in which it operates, supporting projects and initiatives that are both commercially sound and strategically relevant.

About Stronghold Global

Stronghold Global is a UAE-headquartered investment and development group, licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), operating across emerging and frontier markets. The Group serves as a strategic platform spanning capital markets, project services, and principal investments, with a focus on connecting capital to real-economy opportunities across infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors.

Through its autonomous operating platforms – including Stronghold Global Capital Group, Stronghold Project Services, and Stronghold Venture Partners – Stronghold Global supports a range of investment, financing, and project delivery activities. Each entity operates independently within its own regulatory, governance, and operational framework.

Stronghold Global’s role is defined by strategic oversight, governance standards, and long-term value orientation, with a focus on disciplined capital allocation, institutional integrity, and sustainable growth.

For further information please visit:

Stronghold Global

Website: https://strongholdglobalgroup.com

Email: info@strongholdglobalgroup.com

Office: +971 2 559 2871



Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stronghold-global-group

#StrongholdGlobal

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com