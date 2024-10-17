​​​​​Dubai: Global travel app Skyscanner shares the latest trends shaping industry and traveller behaviour in its Travel Trends 2025 report. While last year was all about cultural exploration, 2025 will build on this as the year of truly shared travel experiences, highlighting the power of collective exploration and discovery.

Built using Skyscanner’s proprietary search data, a specially commissioned traveller survey and trusted industry insights, today Skyscanner reveals its top 10 trending destinations, 10 best-value destinations as well as the future of travel.

The best budget-friendly places in 2025 for UAE travellers

When choosing where to go, cost still plays the most important part. Traveling from the UAE to exciting destinations has become more affordable due to recent airfare reductions. Bucharest, Romania, now offers a 35% price drop, making its historic charm and modern flair more accessible. Trabzon, Turkey, with a 31% fare reduction, is attractive for its natural landscapes and rich history. Beijing, China, has seen a 23% decrease, making ancient wonders like the Great Wall more budget-friendly. Tokyo, Japan, with a 22% drop, offers a blend of traditional culture and modern innovation. Lastly, Baku, Azerbaijan, with a 20% reduction, combines futuristic architecture with rich heritage. These reductions are due to expanded flight routes and increased airline competition, providing travellers with great opportunities to explore these destinations at lower costs.

Collective exploration and discovery top the agenda in 2025

According to the report, travellers are increasingly seeking travel experiences that foster community and collective discovery, aiming for deeper connections and shared adventures.​

The top trends in the UAE include:

Astro-tourism: Astro-tourism combines the adventure of exploring celestial events alongside the mystical insights of astrology. Astrology is something more UAE travellers are enjoying, especially among Gen X, who are seeking a sense of connection with the cosmos. 61% of UAE travellers say planetary and lunar activity, such as full moons and Mercury retrograde, can heighten their sense of emotion and disrupt their travel plans. Gami-Vacation: With the release of flagship video game titles and new consoles, 2025 is set to be a massive year in gaming. And the excitement won’t just be felt in people’s homes – the world of travel will see the effects as gamers bring their online world into real life and share their love of gaming with others from around the world. 81% of UAE travellers are inspired to book a trip abroad based on locations from their favourite video game. Sports Mode: The rise of ‘behind-the-scenes’ sports shows like Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Break Point and Full Swing are bringing sports to new audiences like never before, fuelling a growth in sports travel to experience these events and destinations with other like-minded fans in real life. 43% of 25-34-year-olds, and 45% of all UAE travellers, plan to travel either domestically or internationally to see a sporting event in 2025. Their top three reasons include entertainment (65%), feeling of excitement (58%), and getting to see their favourite sporting star(s) in action (44%).

The most popular places to travel in 2025

The latest travel trends showcase UAE travellers are increasingly interested in a variety of destinations that offer unique experiences, value, and a mix of culture, adventure, and affordability. Below are the top trending destinations for UAE travellers with the biggest year-on-year increase in searches.*

Siem Reap, Cambodia +226% search increase

Nassau, Bahamas +180% search increase

Langkawi, Malaysia +150% search increase

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan +127% search increase

Abidjan, Ivory Coast +102% search increase

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, comments: “2025 is set to be the year of collective travel experiences, where the joy of shared adventures and deeper connections will define our journeys. At Skyscanner, we’re excited to see travellers embracing community and discovery, making every trip a memorable story of togetherness. Whether it’s exploring new destinations, experiencing the thrill of sporting events, or connecting with fellow gamers and astro-enthusiasts, the power of collective exploration is transforming the way we travel. We believe that these shared experiences not only enrich our lives but also foster a greater sense of global community and understanding.”

