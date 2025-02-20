Jeddah: Saudi Arabia continues to impress in the global mobile network landscape, with new insights from Opensignal’s Global Network Excellence Index. The report, which evaluates the mobile experience across countries with large land areas (over 200,000 square km), places Saudi Arabia 20th globally in overall network performance. Notably, Saudi Arabia secured third place worldwide in 5G download speeds, achieving an impressive 243.7 Mbps, trailing only Brazil and New Zealand.

Saudi Arabia’s Leadership in 5G Technology

This strong ranking highlights Saudi Arabia’s strategic investments in 5G infrastructure and its commitment to delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity to its citizens. Opensignal evaluates mobile network performance based on three key pillars:4G/5G Availability, Download Speeds, and Excellent Consistent Quality (ECQ)– a measure of real-world user experience.

The Kingdom’s continued focus on network advancements aligns with its vision for digital transformation, reinforcing its status as a top global player in next-generation telecommunications.

Excellent Consistent Quality (ECQ) Performance

Opensignal’s ECQ metric takes a deeper dive into network performance by measuring factors like upload speed, latency, jitter, packet loss, and time to first byte. This metric ensures a seamless user experience for critical applications such as video calls, gaming, and content streaming. Saudi Arabia achieved a 61.3% rate of users experiencing Excellent Consistent Quality, ranking the country 31st globally among large-area nations. This high percentage reflects Saudi Arabia's focus on ensuring reliable, consistent connectivity for users even under heavy demand.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: Supporting Vision 2030 Goals

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 digital transformation, enhancing mobile network performance remains a top priority. The Global Network Excellence Index highlights that continued investment in 5G infrastructure and network quality will be essential to meeting the growing demand for mobile services.

With a strong ECQ rating and world-class 5G speeds, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in mobile connectivity, fueling economic growth, digital innovation, and a more connected future.

