Kingdom showcases remarkable research output with 29,639 AI publications; over 823 AI publications per million population

Hong Kong – Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player in the global AI research landscape, ranking 15th globally in the number of AI research publications for 2025, according to the latest Global AI Competitiveness Index.

The report is available for viewing at https://link.iff.org.cn/IFFAICIREP2EN.

The Index evaluates countries on the quantity and quality of their AI research, and measures factors such as the number of AI publications and their impact in academic journals.

The study, which analysed more than two million Al-related scientific research papers and Al invention patents from countries around the globe, is a collaborative effort between the International Finance Forum (IFF) and Deep Knowledge Group (DKG). The IFF is a non-profit, non-governmental organization founded in October 2003 by G20 countries and international organizations including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. DKG is a leading global think tank specializing in AI research and innovation, focusing on fostering advancements in technology, healthcare, and other strategic industries.

The report highlights the Kingdom's remarkable contribution with 29,639 AI publications, a figure that underscores its growing position as an AI research hub, with over 823 AI publications per million people.

This achievement positions Saudi Arabia ahead of several well-established players such as the Netherlands, Singapore, Russia, Switzerland, and Sweden in the realm of AI research output. As the nation continues to focus on advancing AI technologies, the ranking highlights the progress made by Saudi Arabia in fostering a robust research ecosystem.

Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner at Deep Knowledge Group stated: "Saudi Arabia’s ranking aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, reinforcing the country's commitment to developing a sustainable, diversified knowledge-based economy. With AI being a central pillar in the nation’s development plans, the findings of our report pave the way for continued excellence and leadership in the field."

"Saudi Arabia's AI research output is a testament to the country’s commitment to becoming a leader in technology and innovation. The Kingdom’s strategic investments in AI infrastructure and talent development are already yielding impressive results, setting the stage for further advancements," Kaminskiy added.

As the Kingdom continues to increase its investments in AI research, it is poised to further enhance its position in the global AI landscape, contributing to both technological innovation and economic development.

According to the report, Mainland China has become the region with the greatest total number of Al papers globally at 769,000, a 696% rise over the past 10 years. Japan and South Korea entered the global top 10, demonstrating East Asia's contribution to global Al research.

