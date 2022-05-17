A new report from Arab Advisors Group released to provide the latest update on Satellite Pay TV Providers in the Arab World. By February 2022, the total number of channels broadcasted by the four analyzed pay TV providers in the Arab world amounted to 223 channels.

Four sole MENA-based satellite pay TV providers cater to the Arab World, namely; Al Majd, beIN, GOBX, and OSN. Expectedly, beIN offered the highest number of sports Pay TV channels, followed by GOBX. It is worth mentioning that by February 2022, the four satellite pay TV providers broadcasted more than half of their channels in English.

Arab Advisors Group released a new report: "Satellite Pay TV Providers in the Arab World 2022". The report, which was released in May 2022, answers the following questions:

What are satellite pay TV providers’ offerings in the Arab World?

What are the genres and languages of satellite pay TV channels catering to MENA?

Which satellite pay TV channels broadcast in high and/or standard definition?

How are satellite pay TV providers’ dealers distributed across MENA?

What are the interactive services offered by the satellite pay TV providers under study?

How do pay TV providers’ streaming applications and multi-screen platforms compare across MENA?

“Our analysis revealed that the satellite pay TV providers are directed to frequently improve and diversify their offered interactive services. The interactive services included streaming applications, multiscreen platforms, mobile utility applications, Pay-Per-View, and Video-on-Demand services. For the providers, these interactive services reduce operational costs and increase the subscribers' usage experience. On the subscribers' front, a better user experience will increase their satisfaction levels and create higher loyalty toward the provider.” said Ms. Shahed Alsadi, Arab Advisors Group’s Analyst.

“Satellite pay TV providers are occasionally altering their offerings. The offered packages varied in the offering’s validities, demographics-based segment targeting plans, and benefits. After assessing the satellite pay TV offerings in MENA, providers have been found to have reduced the number of their offered premium channels. We have observed fluctuations in the number of channels offered by the three satellite Pay TV providers between 2015 and 2022.” added Ms. Alsadi.

Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the report's Table of Contents.

The report was released to Arab Advisors Group’s subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 4,000.

Arab Advisors Group’s team of analysts in the region produced over 5,500 reports on the Arab World’s communications, media and financial markets. The reports can be purchased individually or received through an annual subscription to Arab Advisors Group’s (www.arabadvisors.com) Strategic Research Services (Media and Telecom).

To date, Arab Advisors Group serves over 945 global and regional companies by providing reliable research analysis and forecasts of Arab communications markets to these clients. Some of our clients can be viewed on https://arabadvisors.com/client-list

-Ends-

Arab Advisors Group provides reliable research, analysis and forecasts of Arab communications, media and technology markets.

The services cover nineteen countries in the Arab World: Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania.

For more information, please contact Arab Advisors Group offices. www.arabadvisors.com