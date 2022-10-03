Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ahead of its participation at GITEX Global 2022, Riverbed today unveiled the findings of a new survey from leading market research firm IDC, which revealed that a unified view of digital infrastructure is essential for IT teams that must improve the digital user experience while boosting overall organisational productivity. Informed by the findings of this survey, Riverbed is focusing its presence at the show around helping customers address this important market need and will demonstrate leading Alluvio unified observability and Riverbed acceleration solutions. At GITEX, Riverbed can be found in Concourse 2 – Stand CC2-26, and the

theme for this year’s stand is ‘Illuminate, Accelerate and Empower Every Digital Experience.’

“The UAE and other countries in the region have clear ambitions to significantly grow their digital economies over the coming decade. But the challenge of an increasingly strained technical talent pool must be overcome if organisations are to deliver the flawless digital experiences that underpin this vision,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, META at Riverbed. “At GITEX, we will demonstrate how Unified Observability empowers all IT professionals with insight that they can action upon, thus allowing senior IT leaders to direct their attention to strategic initiatives that drive business outcomes. This is especially important given our survey shows that 44% of UAE respondents agree their organisation struggles to hire and retain highly skilled IT staff.”

Sponsored by Riverbed, the new survey revealed that IT teams are struggling to effectively manage highly distributed digital infrastructures and deliver digital experiences that meet increasingly high customer expectations. The survey of 1,400 IT workers across 10 countries uncovered the following in the UAE:

93% of respondents currently use observability tools yet 55% of them believe those tools are too narrowly focused and fail to provide a complete and unified view of their organisation’s operating conditions.

of respondents currently use observability tools yet of them believe those tools are too narrowly focused and fail to provide a complete and unified view of their organisation’s operating conditions. 53% said the lack of unified observability restricts the IT organisation's ability to meet business requirements, and 52% said it makes their job and the job of their staff/peers more difficult.

said the lack of unified observability restricts the IT organisation's ability to meet business requirements, and said it makes their job and the job of their staff/peers more difficult. 61% of respondents believe that their most well-trained IT staff spend too much time on tactical responsibilities, and 57% of respondents agree their organisation needs to find ways to enable lower-skilled IT staff to find and fix issues.

of respondents believe that their most well-trained IT staff spend too much time on tactical responsibilities, and of respondents agree their organisation needs to find ways to enable lower-skilled IT staff to find and fix issues. 60% of organisations use six or more discrete tools for IT monitoring and measurement, and 59% said the tool limitations hold back productivity and collaboration.

of organisations use six or more discrete tools for IT monitoring and measurement, and said the tool limitations hold back productivity and collaboration. 56% of organisations have difficulty analysing correlations and 45% struggle to derive actionable insights.

As observability becomes the responsibility of C-level technology executives (CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, etc.), companies in the UAE are also investing more dollars in observability solutions. In the survey, 86% of UAE respondents said their observability budgets will rise in the next two years, and 41% said their budget will increase more than 25%.

At GITEX, Riverbed will showcase its Alluvio Unified Observability and Riverbed Acceleration portfolios that help organisations overcome today’s complex IT environments and sprawling data, to deliver seamless and secure digital experiences to users everywhere and accelerate performance. For the first time in the region, visitors to the company’s stand will also have the opportunity to experience hands-on demos of Alluvio IQ, Riverbed's newly launched cloud-native, SaaS-delivered service that helps IT teams address the challenges caused by today’s complex IT environments, resource constraints, and data silos through AI and machine learning.

“The demand for and participation at in-person events has rebounded this year so we expect a heavily attended show that will present us with the opportunity to engage with customers, partners, and prospects from across the region. We have set clear objectives for our presence at GITEX which include educating attendees and organizations on the importance of Unified Observability– a segment which is growing and set to be a US$19billion global market within a couple years,” concluded Migally.

Top executives from Riverbed’s regional leadership, sales, and pre-sales teams will be attending GITEX Global 2022. Attendees can meet them at the Riverbed stand, Concourse 2 – Stand CC2-26, the Riverbed kiosks on the stands of our distributors, Mindware (D1 in Hall 3); StarLink (B1 in Hall 1); and Crestan (C30 in Hall 2), as well as on the stand of our valued partner, Microsoft (D1 in Hall 7).

-Ends-

Survey Methodology

IDC surveyed more than 1,400 IT professionals from across 10 countries on the current and future state of observability. The survey respondents came from seven industries (financial, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, government, and professional services). Over 75% of respondents represented large enterprises (1000+ employees) and 70% held Director or above positions within their respective IT organisations. All had managerial responsibility for observability and/or IT performance management functions, use, staff, and budgets.

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organisations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 –, we empower every click, every digital experience.

Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Riverbed

Email: ian@procre8.biz