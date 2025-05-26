New data from 33,000 residents worldwide reveals how cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi can turn attraction into long-term loyalty

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Gensler, the global architecture, design, and planning firm, has released its City Pulse 2025 report, a global study first on urban migration and place attachment. Based on insights from 33,000 residents in 65 cities across six continents, including deep participation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the report provides city leaders with a people-first alternative to traditional city rankings.

The survey reveals that while cities in the UAE top global charts in satisfaction, future growth will require deeper investment in community, identity, and belonging to retain residents over the long term.

Tim Martin, Co-Managing Director & Principal at Gensler Middle East, said: “UAE cities are some of the most admired globally for their quality of infrastructure and ambition. But as we look to the future, especially with Vision 2071 and ‘We the UAE 2031’ in mind, the challenge is not just to attract talent, but to root it. Long-term city vitality will depend on how emotionally connected residents feel, to their neighborhoods, to public life and to the idea of staying for decades.”

City Pulse: A New Framework for Measuring Urban Vitality

City Pulse 2025 is the first global index to frame cities as emotional ecosystems, not just economic engines. It offers an alternative lens for assessing city performance, one focused on how people feel about where they live, rather than simply what services are provided. In an era shaped by climate risk, affordability pressures, and demographic shifts, the study presents a new framework for understanding how cities can attract, and more importantly, retain people over the long term.

The findings reaffirm that attraction and retention are not the same. While many cities are successful in drawing new residents with jobs, safety, and amenities, the factors that lead to people staying are different, driven by emotional connection, belonging, and place attachment.

The study also reinforces Gensler’s commitment to impact-led, city-scale urban design that is informed by robust research into what residents actually want from their cities. Through this work, Gensler aims to support city leaders and planners in shaping communities that are resilient, connected, and future-ready.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi Rank Among the Most Satisfying Cities Worldwide

According to the survey, 91% of Dubai residents and 92% of Abu Dhabi residents say they are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their city - among the highest satisfaction scores globally. In comparison, satisfaction in London stands at 76%, Tokyo at 63%, and New York at 69%.

Yet satisfaction alone does not ensure retention. The City Pulse 2025 report reveals that the strongest predictors of residents staying long-term include feelings of pride, joy, and a sense of home. In contrast, practical aspects such as healthcare quality or job opportunities ranked much lower in determining whether people choose to stay.

Affordability and Belonging Are the Next Frontiers

While UAE residents value safety, infrastructure, and opportunity, affordability is emerging as a key consideration, mirroring global concerns. The report identifies cost of living as the single most important factor globally when deciding to move to a new city.

For the UAE, this is particularly relevant as the country continues its efforts to attract and retain global talent under national frameworks like the Golden Visa and UAE’s Talent Pass. As competition intensifies, offering a compelling value proposition, both economic and emotional, will be essential.

Tim Martin added: "If the last two decades were about building world-class infrastructure, the next era must be about building world-class belonging. A truly magnetic city is one people don’t just move to, it’s one they stay in, raise families in, and feel deeply connected to. That’s the opportunity for the UAE."

To explore the full global report, visit: https://www.gensler.com/gri/city-pulse-2025

