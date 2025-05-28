Cross-border deals where the primary driver of M&A activity in the MENA region with 117 deals valued at US$37.3b

The UAE remains the top target country in Q1 2025 with 63 deals totaling US$20.3b

Dubai, UAE – According to the latest EY MENA M&A Insights 2024 report, the MENA region witnessed 225 M&A deals in Q1 2025, up from the 172 deals recorded in Q1 2024, reflecting a 31% increase in deal volume when compared year-on-year. Total deal value rose by 66% to US$46.0b in Q1 2025, when compared to US$27.6b in Q1 2024.

Cross-border deals were the primary driver of M&A activity in the MENA region, contributing 52% of total deal volume with 117 deals and 81% of total deal value at US$37.3b. The first quarter of 2025 recorded the highest cross-border deal activity both in volume and value when compared to the same period in the past five years, as companies increasingly pursued growth and diversification beyond domestic markets.

Brad Watson, MENA EY-Parthenon Leader, says:

“In 2024 we saw a steady flow of M&A deals and the MENA region continues to exhibit a robust influx of M&A transactions in 2025. This is supported by regulatory reforms, policy shifts, and a favorable macroeconomic outlook, including easing interest rates and improved investor sentiment.”

“This growth is also reflected in the steady increase of domestic M&A activity, which contributed 48% of total deal volume in Q1 2025. The rise in domestic M&A transactions aligns with the IMF projection that MENA GDP will grow by 3.6% this year and is further supported by the strong global M&A momentum. Companies are realigning their strategies to better accommodate the need for diversification, digital transformation, and the integration of emerging technologies.”

In the MENA region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained the top target country with 63 deals totaling US$20.3b in Q1 2025. Kuwait ranked second in terms of deal proceeds, reaching US$2.3b, driven by two major transactions in the Diversified Industrial Products and Power & Utilities sectors.

During the first three months of 2025, Canada attracted the highest outbound deal value from MENA investors at US$6.4b, while the USA remained the preferred target destination in terms of deal volume.

Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) like ADIA, PIF, and Mubadala, along with other government-related entities (GREs), remained key M&A drivers in Q1 2025, aligning with national economic strategies and diversification goals.

Domestic M&A activity continues to rise from previous years

In the first quarter of 2025, M&A activity in the MENA region witnessed a 20% increase in deal volume while deal value rose significantly reaching US$8.7b as compared to US$1.69b recorded in Q1 2024.

The technology sector led domestic M&A activity in MENA in Q1 2025, contributing 37% of total domestic deal value and 27% of total domestic deal volume. The largest domestic deal during the first quarter of the year was a US$2.2b acquisition where Group 42, an Abu Dhabi based AI and cloud computing firm, agreed to acquire a 40% stake in Khazna Data Centres, a digital infrastructure provider.

Intraregional deals involving the UAE, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) accounted for 83% of total domestic deal value and 56% of total domestic deal volume, highlighting strong intraregional M&A activity, particularly in the technology, industrials, and real estate sectors.

MENA region remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment

The MENA region continues to emerge as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment during the first few months of 2025, with inbound deal volume surging by 21% and deal value reaching US$17.6b, when compared to US$2.5b in Q1 2024.

The UAE remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in the MENA region in Q1 2025, capturing 53% of total inbound deal volume and 99% of the total inbound deal value. Austria was the top investor country, accounting for 94% of total inbound deal value, largely driven by a major transaction in the chemicals sector.

Outbound M&A activity highlights diversification efforts

During the first three months of 2025, outbound deal volume increased by 63% when compared to Q1 2024, with a total deal value of US$19.7b, contributing 43% of overall deal value. The UAE and KSA led the outbound investment from the MENA region, accounting for 77% of total deal volume and 94% of total outbound value.

Though chemicals and oil & gas dominated in outbound deal value, outbound deal volume was primarily focused on technology, diversified industrial products, and professional services. This trend reflects the region’s broader diversification strategy into high-growth global sectors.

The UK was the leading destination for outbound M&A deals from MENA by volume, recording 13 transactions in Q1 2025. Canada and Peru together contributed 50% of total outbound deal value driven primarily by a major transaction in Canada’s chemical sector. ADNOC and Austria’s OMV AG has agreed to acquire Canada’s Nova chemicals for US$6.3b by holding 46.94% each in the newly formed Borouge International Group.

Anil Menon, MENA EY-Parthenon Head of M&A and Equity Capital Markets Leader, says:

“The MENA deal markets remained resilient despite lack of clarity on two fronts: the impact of monetary policy on cost of capital and the ongoing tariff and trade discussions. The MENA deal book for the remainder of 2025 is promising and we can expect to see increased activity in consumer, technology, and energy sectors. In addition, with AI expected to drive material shifts in fundamental value, we can expect to see significant capital allocation in technology.”

-Ends-

