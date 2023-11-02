Dubai, UAE: New research from Renaissance, a global leader in education technology has revealed that 48% of teachers actively use education technology to motivate student learning by offering a range of activities such as quizzes and comprehension activities.

Other popular responses included using edtech to access data and insights on pupil progress, set tailored work for individual pupils, and assist pupils as they learn at their own pace.

The research asked over 130 senior school leaders, department heads, and teachers about their thoughts and concerns as the new school term got underway. Respondents cited addressing the attainment gap (26%) and meeting the academic year requirements (20%) as the biggest challenge in returning to classroom for the 2023/24 academic year.

When asked about how education technology had helped in the previous academic year, the most popular responses included facilitating blended learning (21%), tailoring the education experience for each pupil (20%), and highlighting the pupils most in need of additional support (17%).

According to 43% of teachers, pupil attainment targets increased in comparison to last year. 54% said they felt ‘very prepared’ to measure these differences, and 34% said they felt ‘very prepared’ to act on these differences.

When asked about the core skills where they felt there had been the biggest learning loss among pupils, in comparison to the previous year, 55% cited ‘English Literacy’, while 36% cited ‘Math’. Over 70% of the surveyed teachers said they plan to use edtech more this academic year.

“We've been on our journey with Renaissance products for three years now, using myON and Star Reading. We've seen a huge amount of progress from the children. The benefits of these EdTech tools are immeasurable,” commented Sarah MacAskill, Head of Primary at Smart Vision School. “The integration of computer-adaptive solutions into our school has streamlined our assessment process, leading to significant growth in student attainment and progress. It allows us to identify and bridge gaps in learning while challenging our high-ability students. The Star reports, for instance, shared directly with parents, provide valuable insights and foster parental involvement.”

“At Renaissance, we believe the right technology can unlock a more effective learning experience - one in which every student grows to their full potential and teachers are freed up to do what they do best—teach,” commented Crispin Chatterton, Director of Education at Renaissance Learning. “Through the findings of this latest survey, we are delighted to see how teachers in the Middle East are incorporating edtech to cater to the needs of each student and support their path to success. As technology and education continue to change, Renaissance will continue to develop tools and insights that help teachers enhance students’ learning, development and performance.”

-Ends-

About the research

Renaissance conducted online research with Primary and Secondary school senior leaders and subject leaders across the Middle East during 11-30 September 2023.

There were 133 respondents to the survey, which consisted mainly of Teachers, Heads of Department, Coordinators and Principals.

About Renaissance