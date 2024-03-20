Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with MAGNiTT research platform, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has released the fourth issue of its Qatar Venture Investment Report for 2023, reflecting its ongoing commitment to support Qatari entrepreneurs and enable informed and data-driven investments in local SMEs.

The report provides insights into Qatar’s venture investment landscape, last year’s capital flows, including ones provided to start-ups in the tech sector and the bank’s contribution to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The report showcased that Qatar has maintained its position among the five most active countries in the Middle East and North Africa in 2023, accounting for 6% of total deals in the region.

QDB’s CEO Mr. Abdul Rahman bin Hesham Al Sowaidi said the report reflects QDB’s staunch commitment to enhancing transparency when it comes to the performance of Qatar’s venture investment landscape and the bank’s efforts to provide entrepreneurs with access to information and reports that offer an integrated view of the various available financing solutions. “The report also represents a tool that the bank and other stakeholders can leverage to attract new investors and expand venture investments in the private sector,” he said.

“We continue to foster Qatar’s investment landscape by developing and offering various investment programs throughout the different stages of business growth, including our seed funding program Ithmaar and our growth funding program Istithmar. Last year, we added our Co-Investment program, which aims to support investors and investment funds from the private sector. The bank will continue to launch initiatives to bolster its contribution to the local economy, develop talent, and enable the private sector to tap this industry by leveraging the appropriate investment tools.”

Philip Bahoshy, CEO and founder of MAGNiTT, said Qatar’s venture capital ecosystem represents a pillar of progress across all industries. “We are pleased to cooperate with Qatar Development Bank for the fourth consecutive year to issue our annual 2023 report on venture capital in Qatar. The report serves as an outstanding tool for understanding and enhancing transparency in Qatar’s ever-evolving venture capital ecosystem.”

“This year, we noticed a major shift in investor trends, as is the case in other MENA markets. Business accelerators have significantly increased their share in the venture capital market from 16% in 2022 to 31% in 2023. At the same time, they continued to strengthen their presence, accounting for 23% of total deals in 2023 representing the largest increase in the MENA region "

The report showed 43 million Qatari riyals worth of venture capital investments in Qatar in 2023, with a total of 475 million Qatari riyals channelled into 187 startups over the 2016-2023 period, contributing to 224 venture capital deals. Throughout this period of five years, Qatar maintained a 17% compounded annual growth rate in investments and a 10 % growth rate in deals, despite the decline that affected the performance of the global venture capital ecosystem, due to geopolitical conditions and rising interest rates, which contributed to the decrease in the total value of investments in Qatar in the past year.

The report also showed that Qatar’s five top performing industries accounted for 77% of venture capital flows into the country with manufacturing leading at 36% followed by Fintech at 15% and healthcare technology at 12%.

According to the report, QDB raised their capital disbursement in 2023, witnessing a 95% increase compared to the prior year. Furthermore, the bank's investment portfolio companies contributed to the creation of over 825 high-skill jobs, marking a 38% growth from the previous year.

For more information, access the full report on QDB’s website: https://www.qdb.qa

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB):

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fueling industrial growth and driving the private sector’s economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar’s private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank’s whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME’s growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country’s SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond. For more information, please visit www.qdb.qa