From outsized swimming pools, to tasting rooms and carport lifts, here’s a sneak peek at some of the most searched for, and unique listings on Property Finder in 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Who doesn’t love searching the Property Finder platform for the most exciting or unusual properties available in the UAE. As 2024 draws to a close, MENA’s leading property portal has updated its Home For Every Life Index - offering a glimpse at some of the most unique properties on the platform.

Add to that insights into what homeseekers searched for most in 2024 when looking for properties in the UAE, and you get a comprehensive view of how trends in lifestyles and preferences are shaping the real estate market. From ultra-modern penthouses with private cinemas to sprawling villas featuring outdoor kitchens and zen gardens, Property Finder’s data highlights the evolving aspirations of UAE residents.

The Home for Every Life Index, first launched earlier this year, is a proprietary Index designed to showcase the diversity of properties across the nation, reflecting everything from family-friendly layouts to luxury amenities sought by discerning buyers and renters.

Whether it’s a focus on sustainability, wellness, or bespoke features, the Index continues to inspire and inform the real estate landscape in the UAE. Here’s a snapshot of some of the homes on the Home For Every Life Index:

For Foodies : a villa with a full-size, custom-made industrial kitchen with walk-in fridge

: a villa with a full-size, custom-made industrial kitchen with walk-in fridge For spa and well-being enthusiasts : a villa with a Moroccan bath and steam room

: a villa with a Moroccan bath and steam room Art and culture lovers : a villa with art from Syria, Morocco, India, and China, alongside hand-painted walls and mosaics

: a villa with art from Syria, Morocco, India, and China, alongside hand-painted walls and mosaics View Seekers: an apartment with 360 degree terrace

an apartment with 360 degree terrace For petrol heads: a villa with a carport lift

The platform’s latest update not only captures the pulse of property trends but also provides valuable insights into how homeseekers are redefining their idea of a perfect home.

Alongside the Index, proprietary data from Property Finder indicates that homebuyers and renters place a premium on amenities that enhance their lifestyle. More than 5.5 million homeseekers wanted properties with a balcony, for example, while 3.1 million prioritised larger spaces featuring a maid’s room. Central air conditioning followed closely behind with 2.3 million searches considering this a must-have. Other common preferences included:

Gyms (1.5 million)

Pet-friendly spaces (1.4 million)

Private pools (1.3 million)

Homes with stunning water views (1.3 million)

Interestingly, more niche searches for homes with barbecue areas, private jacuzzis and security systems are also on the rise.

Additionally, over 65,500 manual searches were for ‘freehold’ properties highlighting the growing demand for ownership opportunities in the UAE, while short-term rentals ranked within the top 25 most searched terms, reflecting a growing interest for more flexible living options. Notably, this was also seen within the most searched terms for both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai saw over 22,000 searches for short-term rentals, while Abu Dhabi recorded 5,400 searches, underlining the growing trend for shorter term stays across the different emirates.

To explore the breadth of properties available on Property Finder, visit https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or download the Property Finder app, available on Google Play and Apple Store.

Editors Note: The figures reflect trends from January until December 2024.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

propertyfinder@webershandwick.com