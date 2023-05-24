Jeddah: In Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience report, Saudi Telecom Company (stc) dominated as the clear winner for overall experience, 5G experience, and consistency —winning all 12 awards across various categories — as well as jointly securing all three coverage awards.

The Opensignal report on Saudi Arabia found Mobily’s awards haul reduced to three joint wins – all for coverage, having previously won both consistency awards and another six joint awards across other categories. Zain is reduced to one joint win for 5G availability, losing out on a joint win for 5G reach that it had bagged previously.

The report stated that Saudi Arabia continues to boost investment in communications and digital infrastructure to meet the goals of Vision 2030.

This is the third consecutive report by Opensignal, which examined the mobile network experience of three national mobile network operators, namely, Mobily, stc, and Zain, over a 90-day period from January 1 to March 31 this year, to gauge and analyze their performance.

According to the report, stc received the Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality awards, as well as the Voice App Experience Award, with a score of 77.5 on a 100-point scale.

As per the report, stc is the clear winner of the 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed awards. It is also the seventh time in a row that stc has won the Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience awards outright.

Mobily, stc, and Zain share the 5G Network Availability Award with two scores that are statistically related 22.7-23.9%.

“Our users on average see the fastest download and upload speeds on stc’s network, across all network generations combined and when connected to 5G,” the report said.

Mobily catches up on 5G Availability

Mobily, stc and Zain jointly won the 5G Availability award with statistically tied scores of 22.7-23.9%.

“This means that, on average, our 5G users on the three national operators in Saudi Arabia all spent over a fifth of their time with an active 5G connection. Previously, stc and Zain shared the winning experience for this category," said Opensignal.

Video experience

stc also won the Video Experience award, scoring 61.9 points on a 100-point scale, just one point ahead of second-placed Mobily. Both operators have a Good (58-68) level of user experience for watching online video on their smartphones. The experience of users on Zain’s network places one category lower – Fair (48-58).

You can view the full report here: https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2023/05/saudiarabia/mobile-network-experience

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights and data integrating network experience and market performance across converged, wireless and broadband operators. Our public reports are the recognized global standard for benchmarking network experience. Our customer-centric, holistic solutions create unprecedented insights which enable communication providers to improve their networks and maximize commercial performance, improving connectivity for all. The company has headquarters in the USA, Canada, UK and sales offices in South America and Asia.

https://www.opensignal.com/

