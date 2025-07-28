Dubai, UAE: CRC Property, a leading commercial real estate advisory firm in the UAE, has released its ‘Q2 2025 Commercial Property Market Report’, revealing a significant surge in commercial property sales across Dubai, with total transaction value reaching AED 31 billion a 50% year-on-year increase.

This sharp rise in value, up from AED 20.75 billion in Q2 2024, underscores a market that continues to evolve in both scale and sophistication. The performance signals a decisive return of investor confidence, supported by the launch of several high-quality off-plan commercial developments and rising demand for Grade A office and industrial assets.

“Q2 2025 represents a defining moment for both CRC and Dubai’s commercial landscape,” said Behnam Bargh, Managing Director at CRC. “We recorded our most successful quarter to date, with a 75% increase in sales deals year-on-year. This is a direct result of our team’s client-first approach and commitment to driving tangible value for our partners.”

Office Market Transactions Soar by 93%

The office segment was the standout performer, with sales increasing by 93% year-on-year to reach AED 2.62 billion, supported by a 26% increase in transaction volume. This jump points to sustained demand from both investors and end-users, driven by business expansion, foreign investment inflows and a renewed appetite for ownership over leasing.

Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) continued to dominate activity, but emerging zones like Motor City and Barsha Heights also climbed the ranks — signaling that decentralised locations offering flexible layouts and competitive pricing are gaining ground.

CRC’s data also reveals a striking share of transactions coming from off-plan office sales, highlighting a clear market shift towards new, premium developments offering modern infrastructure and flexible configurations. Landmark launches like Omniyat’s Lumena tower in Business Bay are setting new benchmarks in workspace design and amenities, attracting both investors and end-users alike.

“The success of off-plan reflects a maturing buyer mindset — long-term occupiers and institutional investors are committing to spaces that match tomorrow’s needs, not just today’s,” said Bargh.

Warehouse Sector Shows Robust Momentum

Average sale prices for warehouses hit AED 22.2 million, up a remarkable 107% from the same period last year. This growth is largely attributed to limited supply and strong demand for high-spec assets in established industrial hubs such as Dubai Industrial City, DIP and JAFZA.

Larger transaction sizes point to consolidation in the logistics sector, where occupiers are seeking efficient, scalable and strategically located facilities to support regional operations.

Leasing Market Accelerates

On the leasing front, CRC reported a 30% increase in deals quarter-on-quarter, driven by renewed business formations and expanding tenant demand. The average leasing price for offices rose to AED 480,768, nearly doubling year-on-year (up 95%), indicating robust occupier demand for larger, fitted and strategically located office spaces.

