Among those that travel with their children, 75% of UAE travellers pick destinations that they dreamed of visiting as a child, tying their past to their present adventures

The top two reasons for leisure travel are spending quality time with friends and family (45%) and resting and recharging (42%)

While experiences are key, 42% of UAE leisure travellers plan to do so to rest. Among all travellers, 38% often stay in bed for an entire day when traveling, and 62% say they sleep better in a hotel than at home.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Travel has seen a remarkable surge and the GCC outbound market is forecast to grow exponentially over the next five years. Putting the spotlight on some of the emerging travel themes, Hilton released its 2025 Trends Report – a global study that explores traveller behaviours across key markets, including the UAE. The research reveals that UAE travellers are picking destinations they dreamed of visiting as a child, prioritising a good night’s sleep, and forward planning their next trip.

In the UAE, the top two reasons for leisure travel are spending quality time with friends and family (45%) and resting and recharging (42%). These are followed by learning about the world and cultures (31%), seeking one-of-a-kind experiences (28%), discovering new locations (28%), recreating memories from familiar destinations (26%) and self-discovery and mental health (26%).

HERITAGE AND LEISURE: CREATING MEMORIES WITH FAMILY

Nearly half (45%) of UAE travellers plan their leisure travel around spending quality time with their family or friends. Additionally, 36% of 18–34-year-olds plan to travel with their parents next year.

When travelling with children, three in four (75%) UAE travellers pick destinations that they wanted to visit as a child. Additionally, 80% often learn about their culture or background, a sentiment.

Among those travelling with children, places to build lasting memories (84%) remain high on the travel agenda, along with seeking out authentic local experiences (80%). People travelling with kids make most of their travel decisions around their kid’s needs, with 81% of 18–34-year-olds and 35–49-year-olds picking restaurants based on the child’s preferences.

TRAVEL STAPLES: REST, RELAXATION AND A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

Travellers from the UAE are prioritising rest and relaxation during their holidays, with a strong preference for beach and poolside activities, pampering, and wellness experiences. The research revealed that 81% of UAE travellers value being pampered during their trips, and 71% enjoy lying the beach or by the pool all day. Additionally, 43% often book wellness or spa experiences during their travels to enhance their sleep.

UAE travellers are also more likely to have travelled for leisure reasons than business, with 85% saying they have travelled for leisure in the past 12 months, compared to just 56% for business.

Globally, travellers are embracing downtime, with some, including 38% of UAE residents, often staying in bed for an entire day. Gen Z and Millennials are more likely enjoy this practice than their older counterparts. To get a great night’s sleep, 57% of UAE travellers often prioritise hotels with amenities designed for better sleep. In fact, 62% say they sleep better at a hotel than at home.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT: ECO-CONSCIOUS TRAVELLERS KEEN TO MAKE SMART CHOICES

Eco-conscious travel is continuing to rise, with 84% looking for eco-friendly travel options and sustainable practices. Being informed also helps them to make better choices, with 80% of UAE travellers believing it’s important to receive communications from the hotel about their sustainability programme.

THINKING AHEAD: FORWARD PLANNING FUELS FORWARD-LOOKING EXCITEMENT

More than half of UAE travellers plan to increase their leisure travel in 2025 and nearly a third (31%) have already booked at least one trip for the upcoming year. The vast majority (85%) want the ability to book a whole trip entirely online, and a similar number (87%) want the ability to speak to someone if they have an issue or questions when booking. Lastly, 80% like to have an agenda for each day of their trip.

“As a leading global hospitality brand, we know that a great stay is what matters most to customers,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president of Europe Middle East and Africa. “Our 2025 Trends Report shows that resting and recharging continue to be primary motivators to travel, and exploring nostalgic destinations with family and friends is on the rise. Hilton is committed to providing great stays for any occasion, anywhere our guests want to travel. Of course, all underpinned by friendly and reliable service that guests have come to expect at any of our 8,000 hotels around the world.”

To read the full Hilton 2025 Trends Report and see how UAE travellers compare to travellers across the world, visit stories.hilton.com/2025trends.

Methodology

The insights in this report are based on an online survey commissioned by Hilton and conducted by Ipsos in June 2024. The survey included a nationally representative sample of 13,001 adults aged 18+ from Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Türkiye, UAE, UK, and the US.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,000 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.