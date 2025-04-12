The Middle Eastern is setting new standards for sustainable sports development with smart infrastructure and AI integration.

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) leading 24% of global sports investments.

Dubai, UAE – Driven by significant investments in premium sports properties and infrastructure, alongside initiatives to boost grassroots participation and develop local talent, the Middle East’s sports market is projected to grow at an impressive 8.7% over the next three to five years, surpassing the global average of 7.3%, according to PwC’s latest Sports Industry Outlook: Insights and Opportunities for the Middle East.

With over 50% of the population in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries under 25, the region’s youth are reshaping the sports landscape. While football remains dominant, young consumers are increasingly engaging with padel, esports, golf, basketball, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

Government Initiatives

The report highlights the evolution of the Middle East’s sports sector across seven key pillars, including government initiatives, private investment, women’s sports, and technological innovation. National transformation programmes in key GCC economies are positioning sport as a central pillar of economic diversification and social development.

SWFs and Sports Investments

According to PwC’s Global Sports Survey 2024, the Middle East now leads 24% of global sports investments, significantly increasing its global influence. By attracting both public and private investments, the region is building a dynamic sports ecosystem that serves as a key pillar of economic growth and international prominence.

Sustainable Sports Development

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are investing in sports infrastructure that prioritises renewable energy, water conservation, and smart technologies, setting new benchmarks for sustainable sports development. These efforts reinforce the region’s ability to host world-class events and attract global audiences.

Technology in Sports

The Middle East is adopting generative AI (GenAI) with measured optimism, particularly in esports and gaming. Investments in smart venues, digital fan experiences, and data analytics are enhancing user experiences and operational efficiency.

Women’s Role

Women’s sports in the Middle East are experiencing unprecedented growth. Eighty-five percent of sports executives forecast double-digit growth in women’s sports revenues over the next three to five years. This surge in interest is transforming the competitive landscape and attracting substantial media and sponsorship opportunities. With governments, organisations, and brands prioritising women’s sports, the sector is set for continued expansion, opening new avenues for female athletes across the region.

Nicolas Mayer, PwC Middle East Partner, Tourism, Sports and Entertainment Leader, commented: “The Middle East continues to make significant strides in establishing itself as a premier destination for major sporting events. Its focus on creating lasting impact across multiple dimensions is positioning the region as a global sports leader, with ambitions extending far beyond the sports arena.”

The Middle East’s sports sector is rapidly evolving, driven by strategic investments, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, positioning the region for continued global leadership in sports.

