Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Opensignal, the trusted global authority on mobile network experience, has released its October 2025 Saudi Arabia Mobile Network Experience (MNE) Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of how the Kingdom’s leading operators perform across key connectivity metrics.

Opensignal’s MNE Reports provide an independent, data-driven view of how users actually experience mobile connectivity on their devices. By analyzing billions of real-world measurements, these reports go beyond speed to assess reliability, coverage, and quality across key activities like video streaming and gaming. Trusted by operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders, they serve as a benchmark for performance and guide strategic decisions to improve network infrastructure and customer satisfaction.

Based on data collected between July 1 and September 28, 2025, there were notable shifts in network performance and user experience for the three leading mobile network operators in the Kingdom, Mobily, stc, and Zain.

Key insights from the report reveal that:

Mobily and stc lead the awards tally, with both operators securing seven awards each, including six outright wins and one shared for Games Experience.

Mobily earns the prestigious Best Network title, recognizing outstanding overall experience across Opensignal metrics.

stc dominates speed performance, winning all four speed awards outright, including 5G Download and Upload Speed.

stc wins Coverage Experience and 5G Coverage Experience, reinforcing its edge in reach.

Mobily shines in reliability and consistency, securing the Reliability Experience award and Consistent Quality.

Mobily delivers the best experience for streaming and video quality.

This report comes at a pivotal time for Saudi Arabia’s telecom sector, following the recent publication of the Spectrum Outlook for Commercial and Innovative Use (2025–2027) by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST). This strategic initiative reflects CST’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s leadership in advanced wireless technologies, enhance digital infrastructure, and build a prosperous and sustainable digital economy.

To access the full report and learn more about how the metrics of the MNE are calculated visit this link here.

