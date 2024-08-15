In 2024, business travel is expected to reach $1.48 trillion globally, with the Middle East showing a growth rate of 11.2 %. Last year, the region surpassed its pre-COVID spending levels, reaching $17 billion in business travel expenditures, instilling confidence in its future.

Dubai, the UAE — A new study by Tumodo, an online business travel platform, and Admitad, a partnership marketing platform, reveals significant shifts in business travel trends across the Middle East and North Africa for 2024. Based on over 500,000 travel purchases from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024, the report by Admitad highlights increased car rentals, evolving destination preferences, and a growing shift towards mobile booking.

Tickets

Admitad’s and Tumodo’s study shows that the average price of airline flight tickets within the MENA region has reached $205, a change attributed to seasonal inflation. On the contrary, economy class tickets from MENA to Europe, Asia, and America average $510, while business class fares for these routes reach $2084. Regarding the distribution of ticket types in business travel, 88% of the tickets are for economy class, 10% are for business class, and 2% are for first class. Additionally, a 17% increase in car rentals during business trips compared to 2023 indicates a preference for flexible transportation options.

Travel destinations

Regarding business travel destinations, the study highlights Pakistan, Kuwait, and Saudi - Arabia as top destinations for travellers from Dubai. In fact, Arab News reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain the leading destinations for Pakistani workers. Over 450,000 individuals left Pakistan in 2023 for employment opportunities in these countries. This trend underscores the strong economic ties and business connections within the MENA region.

“Each sub-region showcases its unique trends, such as the UAE, where business travel represents 14.5% of the region’s total. This data underscores the market's significant growth and evolving dynamics,” said Vladimir Kokorin, founder of Tumodo.

Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad, added: “From 2022 to 2024, there has been a noticeable increase in mobile sales, growing to 32%. This rise can be attributed to several factors, including companies' focus on user-friendly interfaces, transparent spending monitoring, and integrating new AI-driven technologies.”

Bookings

The study also revealed changes in how business travellers are making their bookings. In Q1 2024, the top sources of purchases were targeted and contextual ads, accounting for 25% of sales, and content platforms, contributing 22% of sales. These figures suggest a diversification in booking channels and highlight the importance of a multi-channel approach for travel companies.

Business travel spending reached $933 billion globally in 2022, with the MEA region accounting for $23 billion or approximately 2.5% of overall spending within the sector. As business travel in the region continues to evolve, the trends identified in this study point towards a future of increased digitalisation, personalisation, and flexibility.

About Tumodo

Tumodo, founded in the UAE, is an online business travel platform (B2B travel platform) that combines data science, modern, user-friendly design, and world-class service to bring businesses and their employees the best experience in business travel. The company's intuitive platform makes booking a business trip a matter of minutes, saving businesses an average of 35% on their travel-related expenses.

About Admitad

Admitad is the leading partnership marketing platform in the MENA region that helps drive targeted traffic and boost sales. It is designed for businesses of any size to expand their reach and grow globally through partnerships. Admitad facilitates new customers and sales for over 3000 clients by partnering with more than 300,000 publishers worldwide.