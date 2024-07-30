Dubai, UAE – A significant road initiative has been announced in around of the Mall of the Emirates in order to enhance traffic flow and accessibility. This initiative entails the construction of a 300-meter bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road. The bridge will be equipped with a single lane, which will provide direct access to the Mall of the Emirates parking lots for motorists traveling from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali. The real estate market in the surrounding areas is expected to be significantly affected by this development.

The new bridge aims to alleviate congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s busiest highways, by offering a direct route to one of the city’s most popular shopping destinations. This infrastructure upgrade is expected to enhance the attractiveness of properties in nearby communities, potentially driving up property values and rental demand.

Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties, commented on the development: "The construction of this new bridge is a game-changer for the area around the Mall of the Emirates. Improved accessibility will not only benefit shoppers but also have a positive ripple effect on the real estate market. We anticipate increased interest from investors and homebuyers looking to capitalize on the enhanced connectivity and convenience."

The project is a component of a more comprehensive strategy to enhance Dubai's infrastructure and facilitate the city's development as a global hub for business, tourism, and residence. Enhanced road networks and transportation facilities are crucial in maintaining Dubai’s status as a leading destination for expatriates and international investors.

With the completion of this project, the surrounding neighborhoods, including Al Barsha and Al Sufouh, are expected to see heightened real estate activity, further solidifying their positions as prime residential and commercial locations in Dubai.

-Ends-

About D&B Properties

D&B Properties is a prominent real estate company in Dubai that provides a comprehensive range of property services, including residential and commercial sales, leasing, and property management. D&B Properties is dedicated to setting new standards in the real estate industry by combining a client-centric approach and a dedication to excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals.

Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai