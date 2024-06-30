Dubai, UAE – LIVE LARGE, the Dubai-based luxury short-term rental operator, announces an unprecedented surge in demand for high-end short-term rentals. As Dubai's real estate market reaches new heights, LIVE LARGE's latest market research reveals remarkable trends in the luxury short-term rental sector that further solidify the city’s status as a global hub for luxury living, travel, and investment.

Key Insights from LIVE LARGE's H1 Market Research

LIVE LARGE's H1 luxury short-term market research summary highlights an impressive over 86% occupancy rate, a trend expected to sustain through the warm summer months and beyond. This surge is fueled by an increasing demand for larger properties in prime areas, with four-bedroom and up configurations being particularly sought after.

"Our research shows that over half of our clients are looking to book for three months or longer, indicating a strong preference for extended stays," said Ryan, founder of LIVE LARGE. "This aligns with the rising influx of high-net-worth individuals moving to Dubai, seeking the unparalleled lifestyle and hospitality the city offers."

Design-Led Properties: The New Standard of Luxury



LIVE LARGE’s clientele are increasingly drawn to premium, design-led properties, driving the company to consistently expand its portfolio. From chic beachfront apartments to ultra-luxury penthouses, LIVE LARGE partners with Dubai’s leading interior designers to ensure each property boasts modern high-end furnishings, state-of-the-art appliances, and bespoke artwork and decorations. This meticulous attention to detail offers guests a true luxury home experience. Each stay is further enhanced with five-star hotel linens, Italian Acqua di Parma amenities, and premium coffee, tea, and water brands, offering guests a luxury experience on par with the city’s top hotels.



"We are witnessing an upward trend in high-net-worth clients moving to Dubai," added Ryan. "Since 2021, this demographic has been steadily increasing, now comprising a significant percentage of our client base. This trend mirrors the rising demand for luxury homes and record-breaking real estate transactions in Dubai."



Enhancing the Luxury Experience

In response to the surging demand, LIVE LARGE is expanding its portfolio to include more high-end properties in prime locations across Dubai. The company is also broadening its services to offer tailored experiences, including personalized concierge services and bespoke travel arrangements, all supported by their experienced, dedicated hospitality team.

"Our goal is to create memorable and luxurious stays for our clients," said Ryan. "We understand the unique needs of our guests and are committed to exceeding their expectations at every opportunity. We aim to ensure that every guest experiences the very best that Dubai has to offer."

As Dubai's real estate sector continues to mature, LIVE LARGE is poised to lead the market in luxury short-term rentals, offering unparalleled service and exceptional properties.

About LIVE LARGE

LIVE LARGE is a luxury short-term rental company specializing in high-end properties in Dubai. Founded in 2020, LIVE LARGE is dedicated to curating a portfolio of Dubai's finest homes for short-term rentals, catering to a global network of discerning clients. The company manages some of Dubai's most exclusive properties, offering unparalleled standards of design, luxury, and hospitality.

For further information or inquiries, contact: press@livelarge.ae