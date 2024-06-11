Abu Dhabi, UAE: The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) is proud to announce the successful launch of its latest whitepaper titled "Sustainability reporting for banks: the climb starts here," authored by two of its esteemed faculty members, Emmanuel Rondeau and Rutang Thannawalla. This insightful whitepaper aims to provide a comprehensive overview of sustainability reporting in the MENA region, offering valuable knowledge and practical guidance for financial institutions navigating the evolving landscape of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting.

The whitepaper highlights the significance of ESG reporting since the establishment of the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) Task-Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2017. Despite TCFD guidelines being mostly voluntary, the paper stresses that institutions should not become complacent. The evolution of ESG regulation in Europe, particularly through the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), sets a global precedent, making ESG reporting mandatory for many large companies.

The document also examines how these European standards impact global practices and encourages financial institutions to adopt these benchmarks. Additionally, it discusses the regulatory focus on sustainability in the MENA region, including the introduction of ESG strategies by banks and the Unified ESG Metrics for GCC Listed Companies.

"We are thrilled to release this comprehensive whitepaper, which underscores our commitment to providing valuable insights and fostering knowledge within the financial community in the MENA region," said Ehsan Razavizadeh, Managing Director MENA and Asia at LIBF. "Sustainability reporting is becoming increasingly crucial for financial institutions, and our whitepaper aims to equip them with the necessary tools and understanding to navigate this complex landscape successfully”, he added.

The launch of "Sustainability reporting for banks: The climb starts here" marks a significant milestone for LIBF, reaffirming its dedication to supporting the financial sector's advancement towards sustainable practices and fostering educational growth in the MENA region.

For more information about the whitepaper and how to access it, please visit LIBF MENA Whitepaper: Sustainability reporting for banks: the climb starts here

For further information please contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email: sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

About LIBF in MENA

LIBF, with 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

Website: https://www.mena.libf.ac.uk