Dubai, UAE – With only days to go until festive celebrations kick into high gear and with New Year’s Eve just around the corner, UAE residents are packing their bags for one last trip in 2024. Expedia’s recent Winter Travel Outlook highlights a trend towards close-to-home destinations, ideal for those looking to make the most of their remaining annual leave.

Looking Inwards to Save Time:

One of the easiest ways to make use of the time is to explore nearby destinations, and the UAE continues to capture the hearts and minds of travelers. Dubai (+130%), Abu Dhabi (+210%) and Ras Al Khaimah (+295%) all rank in the top five destinations UAE travelers are visiting over the festive period, all proving more than twice as popular as last year.

For New Year’s Eve specifically, the UAE has a lot to offer from spectacular firework displays overlooking the Burj Khalifa to the serenity of mountain views at the top of Jebel Jais, the highest mountain peak in the UAE, where temperatures are 10 degrees lower than the sea level. Deemed “the best time of the year,” Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are the most popular hotspots to see in 2025 and continue to appeal to residents, as they increase in popularity by 120%1 and 240%, respectively.

From Vienna to Tokyo: UAE Travelers Seek Winter Adventures

Some residents are looking to head oversees to end the year, with London and New York proving the most popular destinations, up 305% and 230% year-on-year respectively. Winter European adventures in picturesque cities also seem to be on the cards for UAE residents, with Paris (+290%), Istanbul (+215%) and Vienna (+370%) all growing in popularity, as travelers look to end the year embracing cultural experiences.

For some long-haul destinations offer unforgettable opportunities to wrap up 2024 in style, with travel to Tokyo, the Maldives and Singapore all seeing a surge in interest, 285%, 130% and 250% respectively.

According to Expedia’s Winter Travel Outlook data, the most sought-after date for travel over the festive period is 23 December, with the most expensive being 28 December.

Last-minute Trips Made Easier with Expedia:

Before 2024 becomes a memory and with these well-known destinations getting reserved quickly, Expedia offers valuable tips to make planning easier:

Choose a Morning Flight: According to Expedia’s 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, flights departing after 3 p.m. are 50% more susceptible to cancellations than their earlier counterparts, proving it pays to be a morning person.

Research is Your Friend: Explore destinations, read reviews, and gather information to make informed decisions about where you are visiting this time of year.

Explore destinations, read reviews, and gather information to make informed decisions about where you are visiting this time of year. Reserve a hotel with flexible policies: Expedia’s search filters to look for properties offering “free cancellation” or “reserve now, pay later,” and opt for the refundable room.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit: https://www.expedia.ae/

1 Data is based on searches made on Expedia.ae between Sept. 1, 2024 – Nov 4. 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 for travel between Dec 20, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025.

2Data from Expedia UAE POS based on travel dates between 1 December 2024 – 1 March 2025.

