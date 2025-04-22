The ‘Jobs of the Future’ report highlights Dubai’s ambition to build a future-ready workforce in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and Education 33 Strategy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have hosted the Talent of Tomorrow Forum – a landmark event that brought together key stakeholders in Dubai’s education sector to redefine learning for a rapidly evolving world. The forum featured the release of the new ‘Jobs of the Future’ report, a visionary blueprint to align education with emerging industries and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, leisure, and innovation under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Education 33 Strategy.

The Talent of Tomorrow Forum took place on 17 April at the Museum of The Future, gathering more than 450 educators, policymakers, and industry leaders for a dynamic day of panels, workshops, and networking. The forum focused on how Dubai can stay ahead by equipping its people with the right education, skills, and mindset to navigate the fast-changing world of work.

The ‘Jobs of the Future’ report, co-published by DET and KHDA, examines how global trends like automation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and green energy are reshaping the job market. It identifies gaps in Dubai’s educational landscape and outlines opportunities to align learning pathways with future workforce needs. The report also draws insights from a proprietary Dubai Future of Jobs survey, which gathered inputs from nearly 7,800 students and educators to assess the skills most critical for tomorrow’s workforce.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “A robust education sector is at the heart of Dubai’s long term economic growth, contributing to talent development and enhancing the city’s appeal as the world’s best place to visit, live and work in. The Talent of Tomorrow Forum brings together key voices to shape the future of our workforce, while the launch of the ‘Jobs of the Future’ report reflects our shared commitment with KHDA to building a skilled and resilient talent pipeline. This initiative is a clear example of the way cross-government collaboration can help deliver on the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and position the city as a global hub for talent.”

Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said: “Preparing students for the future of work isn’t only about anticipating change but designing an education system that can evolve with it. Through the Education 33 strategy, KHDA is building an education sector that is agile, inclusive, and aligned with the priorities of D33 and its social and economic agendas. The Talent of Tomorrow Forum reflects our ongoing commitment to bring education and industry closer together in shaping the future of learning in Dubai. The conversations that took place, and the partnerships they will inspire, are essential to building an education ecosystem that empowers all learners with future skills and reinforces the principle of lifelong learning.”

With Dubai consistently ranking as a regional leader in global education benchmarks such as (PISA) Programme for International Students Assessment, the city is well positioned to prepare young people for the challenges ahead, as detailed in the ‘Jobs of the Future’ report. Its diverse education system, including more than 800 vocational and training institutions, offers a strong foundation for future-ready learning. Both the D33 Agenda and Education 33 Strategy aim to build on Dubai’s strong foundation to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world, ensuring local talent is ready to take on new opportunities, while the city also continues to attract global talent.

The report highlights key priorities to advance education in Dubai, including boosting STEM education, promoting interdisciplinary studies that blend science with arts and technology, integrating specialised skills into curricula, and leveraging technologies like AI and virtual environments to enhance the classroom experiences. With the job market rapidly shifting, it also emphasises the importance of fostering a culture of adaptability and lifelong learning mindsets, to meet future demands.

The success of the Talent of Tomorrow Forum marks an important step forward in bringing together voices from across diverse sectors to keep Dubai at the forefront of global talent development. It also reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to building a future-ready workforce that can take on tomorrow’s challenges and drive long-term growth.

The Jobs of the Future report published by DET and KHDA, is available here.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC):

The Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) is the economic development arm of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Aligned with DET’s strategy and the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the key objectives of DEDC include driving economic expansion and diversification in Dubai, and further enhancing Dubai’s economic competitiveness. DEDC is also mandated to cultivate partnerships with global enterprises and Dubai-based businesses, enable private and foreign investments and attract global talent in vital sectors. To achieve these goals, DEDC will orchestrate initiatives to develop Dubai’s economy across sectors and to advance Dubai’s global competitiveness in areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence and technology.

About the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority is responsible for the growth, direction, and quality of private education in Dubai. Guided by the Education 33 Strategy, KHDA is working to build an agile, inclusive, and future-ready education system that supports lifelong learning and empowers every individual to thrive in a rapidly changing world. KHDA’s efforts contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and support the emirate’s vision to be a global leader in innovation, talent development, and quality of life.

