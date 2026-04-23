Dubai, UAE - Land Sterling, a leading real estate consultancy, has released its Dubai Property Watch Q1 2026 report, highlighting resilient performance across Dubai’s real estate market, supported by strong fundamentals across residential, commercial, retail, and industrial sectors. Despite evolving regional geopolitical dynamics, the market continues to demonstrate stability, underpinned by sustained investor demand, population growth, and economic expansion.

Dubai’s residential sector maintained strong momentum, recording over 45,000 transactions with a total value exceeding AED 136 billion, reflecting year-on-year growth in both volumes and values. Demand remained driven by off-plan activity and continued investor confidence, while more than 8,000 new units were delivered during the quarter, supporting steady market expansion.

Beyond residential, Dubai’s commercial office market saw significant growth, with nearly 971,000 sq. ft. of new office space delivered in Q1 2026, primarily across key hubs such as DIFC and Dubai Internet City. The sector also recorded a 75% year-on-year increase in sales transactions, alongside rising capital values, as businesses increasingly shift towards ownership to secure long-term occupancy.

The retail sector demonstrated resilience despite a slight moderation in leasing activity, with over 23,000 transactions recorded during the quarter. While transaction volumes saw a marginal decline, rental performance remained strong, with average lease rates increasing, reflecting sustained demand in well-performing retail locations.

Dubai’s industrial sector continued its upward trajectory, with more than 31,000 transactions recorded in Q1 2026. Rental rates saw notable increases across both warehouse and labour accommodation segments, supported by growing logistics activity and expansion in construction-related sectors, indicating tightening supply and strengthening occupier demand.

Said El Haouasli, CEO of Land Sterling, commented:

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience and maturity across all asset classes. Strong fundamentals, supported by population growth, economic diversification, and sustained investor demand, continue to position Dubai as a leading global real estate destination. Even amid evolving regional dynamics, the market remains well-positioned for long-term growth.”

Download the full Land Sterling Dubai Property Watch Q1 2026 report: https://landsterling.com/marketing-newsletter/

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling is a leading real estate consultancy company, providing a comprehensive range of specialist property analysis, cost modelling, and advisory solutions across diverse market sectors.

The firm offers advanced capabilities across all facets of real estate consultancy. Its expertise spans project management, cost consultancy, building consultancy, facilities management consultancy, strategic advisory, and property valuation, delivering a whole lifecycle, one-stop solution for real estate needs.

Headquartered in the UAE and operating for over 16 years, Land Sterling has established itself as a trusted partner across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, enabling clients to make informed and confident property decisions.

The company’s capabilities and professionalism are further reinforced through its regulated oversight by leading industry bodies, including the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and adherence to International Valuation Standards Council frameworks.

For more details, please contact:

Hamza Betraoui, MRICS

Co-Founder & Board Member

Email: hamza.b@landsterling.com