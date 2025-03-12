Kuwait City: The evolving investment landscape and economic transformation in Kuwait will be explored in The Report: Kuwait 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Oxford Business Group (OBG) and the American Business Council – American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (ABCK-AmCham Kuwait). This collaboration marks a continuation of their long-standing partnership, underscoring AmCham Kuwait’s role as a key driver of trade and investment growth in the country. The 2025 edition is a special milestone, marking OBG’s 20th year of on-the-ground research in Kuwait and reinforcing its commitment to providing in-depth economic analysis on the market. The publication also coincides with OBG’s 30th anniversary, a testament to its global expertise in delivering business intelligence across emerging markets.

Under the agreement, AmCham Kuwait will contribute its expertise and insights to The Report: Kuwait 2025, ensuring a robust analysis of key business trends, regulatory advancements, and investment opportunities driving the country's economic progress. The publication will provide a forward-looking perspective on Kuwait’s evolving business environment, with a focus on trade, investment, energy, technology, and financial services—sectors critical to the country's long-term growth.

Commenting on the collaboration and its significance for Kuwait’s investment landscape, Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, said:

“Our continued partnership with Oxford Business Group underscores the vital role of strategic collaboration in strengthening Kuwait’s business landscape. As the country advances its economic diversification efforts, The Report: Kuwait 2025 will provide critical intelligence on emerging opportunities, investment trends, and regulatory developments, equipping businesses with the insights needed to navigate an evolving market.”

Cristina Mirica, OBG’s Country Director for Kuwait, emphasised the significance of AmCham Kuwait’s role in enhancing the report’s analysis.

“AmCham Kuwait plays a vital role in advocating for policies that support market growth and investment. Their contributions to The Report: Kuwait 2025 will ensure an in-depth examination of Kuwait’s economic landscape, offering stakeholders key intelligence on regulatory reforms, digital transformation, and trade expansion.”

Kuwait’s economy is undergoing significant transformation, with efforts to diversify beyond hydrocarbons gaining momentum. The Report: Kuwait 2025 will explore the regulatory landscape, business reforms, and investment climate, providing stakeholders with a data-driven assessment of opportunities across various sectors. The publication will also highlight AmCham Kuwait’s initiatives, including industry events, policy dialogues, and networking platforms that contribute to fostering a collaborative and inclusive business environment.

The report will feature exclusive interviews with high-profile business leaders, including Mai Alowaish, CEO of Kuwait Credit Bureau (CINET); Khaled AlShamlan, Group CEO of KFH; Abdulaziz Ghazi Alnafisi, CEO of Salhia Real Estate Company; Sheikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah, CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Company; and Isam Al Sager, CEO of NBK.

This partnership reinforces Oxford Business Group’s commitment to providing in-depth economic analysis across emerging markets, while also strengthening AmCham Kuwait’s role in driving private sector engagement and investment growth in the country.

